Vihaan Samat: Screen time will never be insufficient if character is strong

For Vihaan Samat, known for his role in Eternally Confused and Eager for Love, screen time isn’t as important as playing strong characters.

“If the character is strong and memorable, screen time will never be not enough...insufficient. In my career, I’ve always wanted to play impactful roles that stay in people’s minds. So, even if they are supporting characters, I do not mind taking them up. My only goal is to make an impact in everything I do,” shares Samat.

Recently seen in the second season of Mismatched, Samat also throws light on how difficult it is to revisit a a character. He says, “For me, it is a lot of fun because I do not have to work on building a whole new world for the character. It’s only a matter of doing it again. In a way, the continuity aspect can be referred to as the most annoying thing because you have to be careful about the smallest details. You cannot compromise there, as that might end up becoming jarring for the viewers, who watch the show in one sitting. But acting-wise, everything is quite nice.”

The 24-year-old is currently busy shooting in Goa for his upcoming web series and is reading multiple film scripts. Ask him the kind of role he is apprehensive to take up, Samat tells us, “For me, a good story is a good story. I am apprehensive about a bad story (laughs)...in other words, a poorly constructive narrative. Otherwise, I see myself doing everything. I do not want to block myself from experimenting.”

A little known fact is that Samat even considered quitting acting during the pandemic, when there was no work coming his way. But the actor says, having thoughts of ‘giving up’ is something that each one of us has experienced, and he is no different. “I do not feel ashamed of it because we are all humans. So, when that happens, all one needs to do is let time take its course and be patient, and have belief in yourself. Things will work out. You can’t rush things,” he says.