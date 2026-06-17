Waiting for the second season of Class? Here's the truth behind Netflix's shocking decision

Back in 2023, Netflix had officially renewed Class, the Indian adaptation of the acclaimed Spanish drama Elite, for a second season, sparking excitement among fans. However, more than three years later, it has now come to light that the thriller has been quietly scrapped by the streaming giant, with the much-awaited second season no longer moving forward.

Class will not be back with another season

Class was an Indian adaptation of the Spanish series Elite.

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Earlier this week, a list of Netflix shows that have been cancelled surfaced on social media, and Class was among the titles that caught fans' attention.

Class stood apart from the other titles on the list, as Netflix had previously greenlit a second season following the show's debut. However, the streamer later appears to have reversed its decision, quietly pulling the plug on the series despite its earlier renewal. After the release, the show got 87% on Rotten Tomatoes and a score of 6.3 out of 10 on IMDb.

Other shows on the cancellation list include Terminator Zero, Selling the City, Miss Governor, Strip Law, F1: The Academy and With Love, Meghan.

The Lincoln Lawyer is also among the multiple Netflix shows ending with its upcoming fifth season. The streaming giant has announced that the 10-episode fifth instalment will mark the conclusion of Mickey Haller's on-screen journey. The Abandons, starring Gillian Anderson and Lena Headey, also won't get a second chance at Netflix.

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{{^usCountry}} In March 2023, Netflix announced that the show had been renewed for season 2. Sharing the news on Twitter, Netflix India wrote, "We know how much you loved this course, so we signed you up for another exciting semester (heart eyes emoji) CLASS WILL BE BACK WITH A NEW SEASON! (red heart emoji)." The announcement came with a brief video, which showed clips from season one as the students of Hampton International are alerted about season two. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In March 2023, Netflix announced that the show had been renewed for season 2. Sharing the news on Twitter, Netflix India wrote, "We know how much you loved this course, so we signed you up for another exciting semester (heart eyes emoji) CLASS WILL BE BACK WITH A NEW SEASON! (red heart emoji)." The announcement came with a brief video, which showed clips from season one as the students of Hampton International are alerted about season two. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} More about the show {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} More about the show {{/usCountry}}

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Class was an Indian adaptation of the Spanish series Elite. The series, helmed by showrunner Ashim Ahluwalia, was released in 2023. The show's ensemble cast featured Gurfateh Pirzada, Anjali Sivaraman, Ayesha Kanga, Chayan Chopra, Chintan Rachchh, Cwaayal Singh, Madhyama Segal, Moses Koul, Naina Bhan, Piyush Khati and Zeyn Shaw.

The show revolves around three scholarship students who join the elite Hampton International academy and find themselves going up against students with a far more privileged background than theirs. Their worlds collide as conflicts emerge, secrets develop and everyone is a suspect after a dead body is found on campus. It throws light on the power of money, privileges and the class-divided society.

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Produced by Bodhitree Multimedia Limited, in association with Future East, Class was written by Rajesh Devraj, Kersi Khambatta, Raghav Kakkar, Kashyap Kapoor and Bhaskar Hazarika. The Spanish series Elite was a global hit on Netflix. The series ran for eight seasons from 2018 to 2024.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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