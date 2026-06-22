We Are All Trying Here director on making Koo Kyo Hwan, Oh Jung Se and Park Hae Joon heartbreakingly human | Interview

In the second part of exclusive interview with director Cha Young Hun, the filmmaker uncovers the intentional physical vocabulary of brotherhood, the nuances of actor-driven tears, and why the series stubbornly refused to grant its characters a magical career cure.

The K-drama follows Hwang Dong Man (Koo Kyo Hwan), an aspiring film director who remains the only member of his university film club “The Eight” without success after 20 years. Overwhelmed by anxiety, envy, and fear of failure, he hides his insecurity behind constant, excessive chatter. He eventually finds unexpected emotional refuge in Byeon Eun Ah (Go Youn Jung), a sharp film producer dealing with her own trauma.

While mainstream television heavily relies on the high-octane thrill of professional triumph, JTBC and Netflix’s recently concluded series We Are All Trying Here spent 12 hours doing the exact opposite. It sat quietly with the deep-seated fear of mediocrity, the shame of unfulfilled potential, and the complex mechanics of masculine isolation. Through a powerhouse male ensemble, Koo Kyo Hwan, Oh Jung Se, and Park Hae Joon—the show investigated how different men process the terrifying sensation of worthlessness.

The Rhythm of public persona and anxiety HT: The drama opens with Dong Man's manic energy at a dinner party, immediately cut against the crushing silence of his solitary nighttime bus ride. How did you direct Koo Kyo Hwan to balance that loud, abrasive mask with his deep private emptiness? Cha Young Hun: This was the first scene that explained the root of Dong Man’s patheticness, which may have made viewers feel somewhat uncomfortable throughout Episode 1, so I agonized over it a great deal during filming.

I wanted viewers to empathize with Dong Man’s pain as he runs himself into the ground, thinking, ‘If I can’t prove myself by being impressive, then I’ll prove myself by falling apart.’ So Koo Kyo Hwan and I talked a lot about not expressing this scene through just one single layer of emotion. Although we couldn’t use it in the drama due to copyright issues, we filmed the scene while listening to Gilbert O’Sullivan’s Alone Again. Like that song, which has a cheerful rhythm yet carries an immense sadness, I wanted to show multiple layers of emotion.

More than anything, I think this sequence was elevated by Koo Kyo Hwan’s uniquely unpredictable sense of rhythm as an actor. Thanks to his performance, the scene was able to convey not just simple sadness or anger, but also the many emotional layers within Dong Man — shame, self-loathing, and everything in between.

HT: Dong Man's anxious relationship with food stands out across the show. How did you use the act of eating as a physical performance of panic rather than just a simple quirky character trait? Cha Young Hun: In this series, hunger is less about physical appetite and more of an emotional state. It represents Dong Man’s desperate struggle to overcome the sense of lack born from self-loathing and shame.

That’s why I felt Dong Man shouldn’t simply be eating food—he should be forcing it into himself. I wanted viewers to watch those moments and feel sympathy for him, almost as if he were crying.

To make that act feel like a genuine struggle, I spent a lot of time thinking about combinations of food that felt fundamentally wrong together. There needed to be something unsettling about it: scooping rice with a rice paddle instead of a spoon, dipping yakgwa (honey cookie) in gochujang (chili paste), or grabbing whole radish kimchi with his bare hands. The more heartbreaking and desperate those scenes of Dong-man forcing food down by himself became, the more I believed the warmth and comfort of the meal scenes he later shares with Eun-ah or his brother would resonate with viewers.

Three dimensions of loneliness HT: Jin Man (Park Hae Joon) is seen drowning his worthlessness alone over alcohol. How did you shoot this to differentiate his specific flavour of despair from Dong Man's? Cha Young Hun: Like everyone else in the series, both Dong-man and Jin-man are engaged in a fierce struggle against their own feelings of worthlessness. But there is a crucial difference in the nature of their loneliness.

If Dong-man’s loneliness is a kind of hot, restless despair—the desperation of someone still fighting to prove his worth to the world—then Jin-man’s loneliness is closer to a cold resignation, the state of someone who has already let go of everything. In that sense, perhaps even the word “loneliness” is too indulgent a term for what Jin-man is experiencing.

With that distinction in mind, I wanted to approach them differently on a visual level. Dong-man’s emotions were filmed in a more dynamic way, while Jin-man’s emotions were captured in a much more static tone. The same principle applied to their dialogue. Dong-man tends to pour his emotions out, whereas Jin-man simply spits them out.

HT: The scenes between the two brothers are incredibly raw. How did you and the actors construct that specific, awkward physical vocabulary of brotherhood? Cha Young Hun: Relationships between siblings who have shared hardship and deprivation can sometimes be defined less by open affection than by a certain awkwardness and emotions that can never quite be put into words. I wanted to portray two brothers who care deeply for each other, yet find it almost unbearably embarrassing to say so out loud.

As we talk about it, I’m reminded of the sequence surrounding Jin-man’s first suicide attempt. Dong-man does not try to persuade his brother directly as he stands at the edge of death. Instead, he calms him with something entirely ordinary: “You’re just hungry. I’ll make you some kimchi fried rice. Come here.” He then reads part of a poem Jin-man wrote years earlier, deliberately avoiding a serious or sentimental tone, gently easing his brother’s anger and despair. And only when he sees focus return to Jin-man’s eyes does he quietly reach out and take his hand.

Because the situation itself was already so emotionally extreme, I felt that we needed to minimize any exaggeration in the actors’ expressions, dialogue, or physical gestures. Paradoxically, the more restrained we were, the more truthful the emotion would feel. I remember having many conversations with the actors about approaching the scene in exactly that way.