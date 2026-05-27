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What is Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli's age difference? 'Off Campus' stars respond as chemistry sizzles

Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli star in Off Campus, with a debate raging over the cast members' age gap. 

May 27, 2026 06:18 am IST
By HT US Desk
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The real-life age difference between Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli has become a major talking point among Off Campus viewers following the success of the series. Bright, who plays Hannah Wells in the adaptation of Elle Kennedy’s bestselling novel, is currently 19 years old, and Cameli, who portrays Garrett Graham, is 28. The actors have an age gap of almost nine years.

Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli's age difference has become a talking point for fans as their on-screen chemistry sizzles in Off Campus.(Instagram/ellabright_)

The online discussion intensified after fans discovered that Bright was only 18, and Cameli was already in his late twenties while shooting the series. The discussions about the pair quickly spread across social media after the show’s release earlier this month.

Amid the discussion, both the cast and creators of Off Campus have publicly addressed the topic.

Bright recently explained that the close working environment helped her to build a strong friendship with Cameli during the production. Bright also said that Cameli is one of her closest friends from the production.

Also read: Off Campus Ending Explained: Who is Hunter Davenport? What does finale twist mean for Dean and Allie in season 2?

Off Campus creator responds to concerns

Also read: Who is Belmont Cameli's girlfriend, Raina Morris? Meet the TV writer who stole ‘Off Campus’ star's heart

Why the conversation became viral

The discussion surrounding Bright and Cameli gained momentum due to their Off Campus characters. They are portrayed as college students of similar age, while the actors are actually having an age difference of almost 10 years.

Many fans have praised the chemistry between the pair, both on screen and during interviews promoting the series. In recent promotional appearances, the actors openly discussed their friendship and easy working relationship.

The Prime Video adaptation has quickly become one of the platform’s most discussed young-adult romance dramas following its May 2026 release.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT US Desk

The Hindustan Times’ US desk covers the latest in entertainment and digital culture. From Hollywood developments and pop culture moments to viral trends and internet conversations, the team reports with clarity and accuracy. Every story is crafted to inform, engage, and reflect what’s capturing attention across America.

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