What to watch this weekend on OTT: From Mammootty's Kalamkaval, Emraan Hashmi's Taskaree to Ben Affleck's The Rip
Emraan Hashmi's Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web
Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web, a high‑stakes crime thriller series starring Emraan Hashmi, premiered on Netflix on January 14. The seven‑episode show, created by Neeraj Pandey and directed alongside Raghav Jairath, follows Superintendent Arjun Meena (Emraan) and his elite customs task force as they take on a sophisticated international smuggling syndicate operating through Mumbai’s major airport, blending tense procedural drama with strategic cat‑and‑mouse action. With a cast that includes Sharad Kelkar, Amruta Khanvilkar and others, the series sheds light on the often unseen world of airport smuggling investigations.
Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur
120 Bahadur, which began streaming on Amazon Prime Video from 16 January , is a Hindi historical war drama inspired by the true events of the Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 Sino‑Indian War. The film stars Farhan Akhtar as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, leading 120 soldiers of the Charlie Company from the 13 Kumaon Regiment who made a heroic last stand against a vastly larger Chinese force on the icy heights of Ladakh. With limited weapons and overwhelming odds, these soldiers fought with rifles, bayonets and unbreakable resolve, exemplifying bravery, camaraderie and sacrifice.
The movie blends gripping combat sequences with emotional storytelling, paying homage to the courage of India’s armed forces and bringing one of the nation’s most legendary military battles to a global streaming audience.
Mammootty's Kalamkaval
Kalamkaval, the Malayalam crime thriller starring Mammootty, premiered on SonyLIV on January 16. The film follows a relentless investigation led by a seasoned police officer, played by Mammootty, as he hunts a cunning serial killer terrorising the city. Packed with suspenseful twists, psychological tension, and edge-of-the-seat drama, Kalamkaval explores the cat-and-mouse dynamics between law enforcement and a criminal mastermind. The gripping narrative, combined with Mammootty’s intense performance, makes it a must-watch for fans of crime thrillers and dark, realistic storytelling in Indian cinema.
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's The Rip
The Rip, which premiered on Netflix on 16 January, is a gritty crime thriller that stars Matt Damon and Ben Affleck as Miami narcotics officers whose loyalties are tested after a routine operation uncovers millions of dollars hidden in a derelict stash house. What begins as a promising breakthrough quickly devolves into distrust and tension, both within the team and from external forces, as the officers must navigate greed, suspicion and shifting alliances while questioning who they can truly rely on. The film blends action, moral ambiguity and high‑stakes drama, drawing viewers into a tense narrative where every decision counts.
Joo Ho‑jin's Can This Love Be Translated
Can This Love Be Translated?, which premiered on Netflix on 16 January, is a heart‑warming Korean romantic‑comedy that follows Joo Ho‑jin, a talented multilingual interpreter who is brilliant with words but often emotionally reserved, and Cha Mu‑hee, a globe‑famous actor whose vibrant personality contrasts sharply with his calm precision. When Ho‑jin is hired to interpret for Mu‑hee during a TV show that takes them across Japan, Canada, Italy and more, their professional bond begins to deepen into something unpredictable and heartfelt. As they navigate misunderstandings, cultural nuances and their own growing feelings, the show asks whether the language of love can ever truly be translated.
One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5
One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5 premiered on Netflix on January 12, giving fans an intimate behind-the-scenes look at the final season of the globally beloved sci-fi horror series. The documentary captures the creative process, cast rehearsals, and the emotional journey of the actors and crew as they wrap up the show that has become a pop-culture phenomenon.
From set design and special effects to personal reflections and fan interactions, the special offers a heartfelt farewell while celebrating the impact and legacy of Stranger Things, making it a must-watch for both longtime fans and new viewers alike.
