What to watch this weekend on OTT: From Mammootty's Kalamkaval, Emraan Hashmi's Taskaree to Ben Affleck's The Rip

Joo Ho‑jin's Can This Love Be Translated

Can This Love Be Translated?, which premiered on Netflix on 16 January, is a heart‑warming Korean romantic‑comedy that follows Joo Ho‑jin, a talented multilingual interpreter who is brilliant with words but often emotionally reserved, and Cha Mu‑hee, a globe‑famous actor whose vibrant personality contrasts sharply with his calm precision. When Ho‑jin is hired to interpret for Mu‑hee during a TV show that takes them across Japan, Canada, Italy and more, their professional bond begins to deepen into something unpredictable and heartfelt. As they navigate misunderstandings, cultural nuances and their own growing feelings, the show asks whether the language of love can ever truly be translated.