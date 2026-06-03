Where was Netflix’s The Boroughs filmed? Exploring the real locations behind the mystery series from Duffer brothers

Netflix’s new science-fiction mystery series The Boroughs has attracted attention not only for its story and cast but also for its filming locations. The series was created by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews and produced by the Duffer Brothers. The show is set inside a seemingly peaceful retirement community that hides a dangerous supernatural secret.

Netflix's The Boroughs was filmed across several locations in New Mexico, with large portions of the fictional retirement community(Getty Images via AFP)

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While the community in the series looks like a real place, many viewers have been wondering whether The Boroughs was filmed in an actual neighborhood. The answer is a mix of specially built sets and real locations across New Mexico.

Also read: Duffer Brothers upcoming shows: Full list in focus as The Boroughs comes to an end

The Boroughs itself is not a real place

Despite its realistic appearance, The Boroughs retirement community does not actually exist. According to Netflix, the production team built large portions of the fictional community from the ground up at Netflix Studios Albuquerque in New Mexico.

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking about the ambitious set design, co-creator Jeffrey Addiss said, “The Boroughs doesn't exist, and we had to bring it to life.” He explained that the production created entire neighborhoods, streets and storefronts specifically for the series. Netflix also revealed that viewers can see custom-built locations such as Sam’s cul-de-sac and the town’s downtown shopping area throughout the show. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking about the ambitious set design, co-creator Jeffrey Addiss said, “The Boroughs doesn't exist, and we had to bring it to life.” He explained that the production created entire neighborhoods, streets and storefronts specifically for the series. Netflix also revealed that viewers can see custom-built locations such as Sam’s cul-de-sac and the town’s downtown shopping area throughout the show. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: Eric Edelstein in The Boroughs mistaken for ‘tough guy’ Stranger Things actor: ‘Am I the only one?’ Why New Mexico was chosen {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Eric Edelstein in The Boroughs mistaken for ‘tough guy’ Stranger Things actor: ‘Am I the only one?’ Why New Mexico was chosen {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The creators intentionally wanted New Mexico to serve as the backdrop for the series. According to Netflix, Addiss said the team wanted the state’s “big open skies” and natural beauty to help shape the atmosphere of the show. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The creators intentionally wanted New Mexico to serve as the backdrop for the series. According to Netflix, Addiss said the team wanted the state’s “big open skies” and natural beauty to help shape the atmosphere of the show. {{/usCountry}}

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Filming took place in New Mexico between September 2024 and February 2025. The production was based largely at Netflix Studios Albuquerque, which has become one of Netflix’s major production hubs in the United States.

Also read: Netflix

Real locations featured in the series

In addition to the custom-built sets, The Boroughs filmed at more than 20 real locations across New Mexico.

Netflix confirmed that filming took place at locations including the Albuquerque Convention Center, First Plaza Galleria, Expo New Mexico Fine Arts Gallery, Twin Warriors Golf Club and Montessa Park. Several scenes were also filmed in and around Albuquerque and Santa Fe.

According to reports, other important locations in Mexico, such as the Old Ramada Inn, Rio Rancho Storage, were used during production. These real-world locations helped amplify the impact of the show.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT US Desk ...Read More The Hindustan Times’ US desk covers the latest in entertainment and digital culture. From Hollywood developments and pop culture moments to viral trends and internet conversations, the team reports with clarity and accuracy. Every story is crafted to inform, engage, and reflect what’s capturing attention across America. Read Less

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