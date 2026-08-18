Charles Manson children: All on cult leader's 4 sons as ‘Conversations with a Killer’ streams on Netflix

Netflix has released the documentary Conversations with a Killer: The Charles Manson Tapes, a three-part docu-series featuring previously unreleased prison calls, archival footage, and firsthand accounts. The series revisits one of America's most notorious criminals.

Manson, who died in prison in 2017 at age 83, was convicted for orchestrating the 1969 Tate-LaBianca murders carried out by members of the so-called Manson Family cult. (Screenshot from Netflix Youtube)

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The docuseries has prompted curiosity about his family and his biological children.

Manson, who died in prison in 2017 at age 83, was convicted for orchestrating the 1969 Tate-LaBianca murders carried out by members of the so-called Manson Family cult. The four sons who are thought to be his biological children have received significantly less attention than his misdeeds.

Here's all we know about his four biological sons:

Charles Manson Jr.

Charles Manson Jr. was born on April 10, 1956, to Manson and his first wife, Rosalie Jean Willis. After Willis remarried, he changed his name to Jay White in an effort to distance himself from his father's notorious reputation.

White died by suicide in Colorado in 1993, according to CNN. His son, Jason Freeman, was later involved in legal disputes over Manson's remains. A California court awarded Freeman possession of the body in 2018.

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{{^usCountry}} However, later estate litigation questioned whether Freeman's biological relationship to Manson had ever been confirmed through DNA testing. There were questions about Freeman's paternity, including the fact that Freeman's birth certificate did not name White as the father. Additionally, the filing claimed that Freeman did not claim Willis' assets after her death and that he was not included as a grandchild in her obituary. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, later estate litigation questioned whether Freeman's biological relationship to Manson had ever been confirmed through DNA testing. There were questions about Freeman's paternity, including the fact that Freeman's birth certificate did not name White as the father. Additionally, the filing claimed that Freeman did not claim Willis' assets after her death and that he was not included as a grandchild in her obituary. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: Did Charles Manson ever kill anyone himself? Cult leader's crimes explored in Netflix doc 'Conversations with a Killer'

Charles Luther Manson

Charles Luther Manson was born in September 1960 to Leona Rae Musser, also known as Candy Stevens, Entertainment Weekly reported.

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Musser and Manson allegedly got married when Manson was out of prison on probation. Luther was born when Manson was serving a 10-year sentence in prison.

However, Manson asserted that he and Musser were never legally married in a 2002 letter to pen friend Michael Channels from prison. Manson stated, “Leona Manson [Candy Stevens] had a son, Charles Manson Jr. in Denver, Colorado,” Manson wrote. “We got a blood test and papers but never got married — She just forged the papers and filed divorce and got custody of my son.”

According to the Bulletin, Charles Luther later changed his name to Jay Charles Warner and maintained a private life until his death in Colorado in 2007. Very little has been publicly documented about him since he distanced himself from the Manson surname.

Michael Brunner

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Michael Brunner, born Valentine Michael Manson in 1968, is Manson's son with early cult member Mary Brunner, according to CBS News.

Mary, one of Manson's initial "family" members, was incarcerated for credit card theft at the time of the 1969 killings. According to NBC News, she returned to prison after being hurt in a gunfight with police in 1971 while attempting to loot a gun store. She remained there until being granted release in 1977.

According to a 2019 Los Angeles Times feature, after Mary's imprisonment, Michael was adopted by his maternal grandparents, Elsie and George, and raised in Wisconsin under a different surname.

In a 2019 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Brunner described his upbringing as largely normal despite his father's notoriety. He said he never developed a relationship with Manson, although the cult leader once sent him a postcard encouraging him to write.

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Brunner has also questioned aspects of the prosecution's narrative surrounding the 1969 murders. Those views differ from the legal findings that resulted in Manson's conviction. He said, “I think the public has been fed some untruths, and this whole thing has been glorified and glammified and blown out of proportion. I mean, do we believe in brainwashed zombies out killing people?”

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Daniel Arguelles

The fourth known son, Daniel Arguelles, discovered in 2022 through genetic genealogy that Manson was his biological father. A follow-up DNA test confirmed that he and Michael Brunner shared the same father, according to Entertainment Weekly.

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Arguelles' daughter, Sophia Maddox, documented the family's discovery in Hulu's My Grandfather Charles Manson. The documentary explores how the revelation affected multiple generations and examines questions surrounding inherited trauma and identity. Maddox has said the project focused on understanding her family's history rather than revisiting the crimes themselves.