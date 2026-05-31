Who are Wade Wilson's adoptive parents? About Candy and Steve as Netflix's Worst Ex Ever spotlights ‘Deadpool Killer’

Interest in Wade Wilson's background has grown since Netflix's Worst Ex Ever brought attention to the Florida murderer known as the "Deadpool Killer." While the documentary focuses on the crimes that led to his conviction, many viewers have been left with questions about the people who raised him.

Wilson was reportedly raised in Tallahassee and attended Chiles High School. ((Law&Crime Trials/YouTube))

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Wilson was sentenced to death in 2024 for the murders of Kristine Melton and Diane Ruiz, a case that has continued to draw public attention.

One question that frequently emerges among viewers is who adopted Wilson and whether his family has spoken publicly about the man he eventually became. Although his adoptive parents have largely remained out of the spotlight, court proceedings and media reports have revealed some details about their lives and their relationship with their son.

The couple became part of the public conversation during Wilson's sentencing proceedings, when they appealed to the court to spare his life and offered insight into the struggles they believe shaped his path.

Also Read: What do Wade Wilson’s face tattoos show? Symbols on the Deadpool Killer featured in Netflix’s Worst Ex Ever

Who are Wade Wilson's adoptive parents?

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{{^usCountry}} Wade Wilson was born on May 20, 1994, to teenage parents who placed him for adoption shortly after his birth. He was later adopted by Candy and Steve Wilson, who reportedly knew his biological mother through their church community. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Wade Wilson was born on May 20, 1994, to teenage parents who placed him for adoption shortly after his birth. He was later adopted by Candy and Steve Wilson, who reportedly knew his biological mother through their church community. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Wilsons already had two daughters when they adopted Wade and raised him in Florida. The family initially lived in Tallahassee before later moving to Cape Coral. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Wilsons already had two daughters when they adopted Wade and raised him in Florida. The family initially lived in Tallahassee before later moving to Cape Coral. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to a People report, Wilson was raised in Tallahassee and attended Chiles High School. It was also through his adoptive family that he received the Wilson surname by which he later became known. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to a People report, Wilson was raised in Tallahassee and attended Chiles High School. It was also through his adoptive family that he received the Wilson surname by which he later became known. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Who is Wade Wilson’s biological mother? What to know about Kristina Gould as ‘Worst Ex Ever’ streams on Netflix What have Candy and Steve Wilson said about him? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Who is Wade Wilson’s biological mother? What to know about Kristina Gould as ‘Worst Ex Ever’ streams on Netflix What have Candy and Steve Wilson said about him? {{/usCountry}}

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Despite the intense public interest surrounding the case, Candy and Steve Wilson have rarely spoken publicly about their son. However, they did make their feelings known during the 2024 sentencing phase.

According to Court TV, the couple submitted a letter to the judge urging the court not to impose the death penalty.

In the letter, they argued that addiction and mental health issues had played a major role in Wilson's life and suggested that multiple systems had failed to provide adequate support.

Candy and Steve Wilson have largely maintained their privacy.

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