Who is Christopher Thomas, where is Samantha Stites kidnapper now? Latest update as Stalking Samantha returns on ABC

Christopher Thomas stalked Samantha Stites for over a decade before kidnapping her in 2022. The two had met in 2011, when they were students at the Grand Valley State University in Michigan.

Christopher Blaine Thomas was got over 40 years in jail in 2024 after he stalked and abducted Samantha Stites. (Michigan Department of Corrections)

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Stites described knowing Thomas in passing. She described in an ABC interview that they were part of the same student group but only conversed casually. As per Stites, Thomas had seemed a little awkward, so she decided to help by making small talk.

However, Thomas began to stalk her and eventually kidnapped Stites as well. Her harrowing experience comes to light in Stalking Samantha: 13 Years of Terror, which returned to ABC's 20/20 on June 12, sparking fresh interest in the case.

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{{^usCountry}} Here's all you need to know about Christopher Thomas and where he is now. Who is Christopher Thomas? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here's all you need to know about Christopher Thomas and where he is now. Who is Christopher Thomas? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Christopher Blaine Thomas was Stites' senior. While she viewed her interaction with him as casual, it was anything but for Thomas. He reportedly sent her numerous messages despite her asking him to leave her alone. Thomas also began to follow Stites, as per reports, and even showed up at her workplace when her grandmother had passed away. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Christopher Blaine Thomas was Stites' senior. While she viewed her interaction with him as casual, it was anything but for Thomas. He reportedly sent her numerous messages despite her asking him to leave her alone. Thomas also began to follow Stites, as per reports, and even showed up at her workplace when her grandmother had passed away. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In 2022, he kidnapped Stites from her home in Elk Rapids, Michigan. Thomas then raped her in a soundproof bunker. Stites was essentially set free only in exchange of sex with Thomas. He was later arrested for kidnapping, torture, and aggravated stalking and stood trial in 2024. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In 2022, he kidnapped Stites from her home in Elk Rapids, Michigan. Thomas then raped her in a soundproof bunker. Stites was essentially set free only in exchange of sex with Thomas. He was later arrested for kidnapping, torture, and aggravated stalking and stood trial in 2024. {{/usCountry}}

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Recalling her experience with Thomas, Stites said in the docuseries “It was the first real experience where someone knows what my wishes are very clearly and doesn't care.”

Where is Christopher Thomas now?

Thomas was being held at Bellamy Creek Correctional Facility in Ionia, Michigan. Latest reports indicated he was being held in a security level II area. Thomas got over 40 years jail in 2024 for charges of aggravated stalking, torture, and kidnapping. As per the Michigan Department of Corrections, he's now at Muskegon Correctional Facility.

He had also been charged with criminal sexual misconduct, but this was later dropped as part of a plea deal, ABC News had reported. Thomas' earliest release date is October 7, 2062. His maximum release date is October 7, 2082.

Chilling details of Samantha Stites' kidnapping

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On October 7, 2022, Thomas entered Stites' home while she was asleep. Though she heard a noise which could have alerted her to the presence of an intruder, Thomas was on top of her before Stites could react. He was strangling her at this time. Then, Thomas forced her out of the house and used her car to head to this storage unit, where he'd created a bunker with soundproof walls.

Notably, Thomas had gotten the idea of the bunker from Netflix series You, which stars Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg, a killer who often traps people in a glass room. Stites revealed the same in a 2025 Good Morning America interview where she noted that her kidnapper had told her the glass room was not ‘logistically possible’ and that he'd ‘looked into it’.

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Stites was held in Thomas' bunker for about 14 hours with nothing but a hot plate and some canned goods. Allegedly, Thomas' plan was to keep her there and fake her death. Stites struck a deal where she'd be released if she had sex with Thomas.

Later, she told ABC News “I shook and sobbed after he raped me. I wasn't sure he would stop.”

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Stites shared the harrowing victim's statement on Instagram.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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