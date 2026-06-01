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Who is Hank the security guard in The Boroughs? Meet actor Eric Edelstein

In The Boroughs, Eric Edelstein portrays Hank, a standout security guard in a retirement community facing supernatural threats.

Jun 01, 2026 08:19 am IST
Edited by HT US Desk
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Netflix’s new sci-fi mystery series The Boroughs has introduced audiences to a wide range of interesting characters. Out of that one character has quickly caught viewers’ attention, and that is none other than Hank Williams, the retirement community’s security guard. Hank is not among the central protagonists of the series, but his commanding screen presence and stern behavior have made him one of the show’s most memorable faces.

Eric Edelstein plays Hank, the security guard at the center of several tense moments in Netflix's sci-fi mystery series The Boroughs.(Getty Images via AFP)

The character is played by actor Eric Edelstein, known for his work in television, film, and voice acting. As discussions around The Boroughs continue to grow online, many viewers have become curious about the actor behind the community’s tough enforcer.

Also read: Eric Edelstein in The Boroughs mistaken for ‘tough guy’ Stranger Things actor: ‘Am I the only one?’

Who plays Hank in The Boroughs?

Eric Edelstein plays Hank in Netflix’s The Boroughs. Hank serves as a security guard within the retirement community that forms the background of the series. The show revolves around a group of elderly residents confronting a threat. Hank’s presence adds another layer of tension to the environment.

Beyond animation, Edelstein has appeared in several notable television productions and films. His career has been filled with a lot of comedy and drama performances. The Boroughs gave him a chance to change between genres.

His casting in The Boroughs brings a familiar face to Netflix, and the series also allowed him to portray a character that leans more into mystery and suspense than many of his previous roles.

What is The Boroughs about?

The Boroughs was created by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews and produced by the Duffer Brothers. It is a science fiction mystery series set within a peaceful retirement community. The story follows a group of elderly residents who uncover a disturbing supernatural threat that lies beneath the surface of their surroundings.

Also read: Duffer Brothers upcoming shows: Full list in focus as The Boroughs comes to an end

The series features a cast led by Alfred Molina, Geena Davis, Alfre Woodard, and Carlos Miranda. Early reactions have highlighted the show’s unusual premise and curious, driven storytelling.

While much of the spotlight remains on the main cast and the supernatural mystery, supporting characters such as Hank have helped shape the world of The Boroughs. Through Eric Edelstein’s performance, the security guard has emerged as one of the show’s most recognizable characters.

By Roshan Tony

 
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