Who is Hank the security guard in The Boroughs? Meet actor Eric Edelstein

Netflix’s new sci-fi mystery series The Boroughs has introduced audiences to a wide range of interesting characters. Out of that one character has quickly caught viewers’ attention, and that is none other than Hank Williams, the retirement community’s security guard. Hank is not among the central protagonists of the series, but his commanding screen presence and stern behavior have made him one of the show’s most memorable faces.

Eric Edelstein plays Hank, the security guard at the center of several tense moments in Netflix's sci-fi mystery series The Boroughs.(Getty Images via AFP)

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The character is played by actor Eric Edelstein, known for his work in television, film, and voice acting. As discussions around The Boroughs continue to grow online, many viewers have become curious about the actor behind the community’s tough enforcer.

Also read: Eric Edelstein in The Boroughs mistaken for ‘tough guy’ Stranger Things actor: ‘Am I the only one?’

Who plays Hank in The Boroughs?

Eric Edelstein plays Hank in Netflix’s The Boroughs. Hank serves as a security guard within the retirement community that forms the background of the series. The show revolves around a group of elderly residents confronting a threat. Hank’s presence adds another layer of tension to the environment.

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{{^usCountry}} The guard is one of the most intimidating figures within the community, and this helps to establish an uneasy atmosphere that surrounds the mystery. Although Hank is not the primary antagonist, his strict and imposing nature has made him stand out among the supporting cast. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The guard is one of the most intimidating figures within the community, and this helps to establish an uneasy atmosphere that surrounds the mystery. Although Hank is not the primary antagonist, his strict and imposing nature has made him stand out among the supporting cast. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: Maternal Instinct documentary: Netflix to release film on chilling Texas fetal abduction; all about Taylor Parker case Eric Edelstein’s career beyond The Boroughs {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Maternal Instinct documentary: Netflix to release film on chilling Texas fetal abduction; all about Taylor Parker case Eric Edelstein’s career beyond The Boroughs {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Edelstein is a familiar face to television audiences. Throughout his career, he has built an impressive resume featuring both live-action and voice-acting roles, such as "Jurassic World and Green Room." Edelstein is best known for voicing Grizzly in the animated series We Bare Bears. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Edelstein is a familiar face to television audiences. Throughout his career, he has built an impressive resume featuring both live-action and voice-acting roles, such as "Jurassic World and Green Room." Edelstein is best known for voicing Grizzly in the animated series We Bare Bears. {{/usCountry}}

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Beyond animation, Edelstein has appeared in several notable television productions and films. His career has been filled with a lot of comedy and drama performances. The Boroughs gave him a chance to change between genres.

His casting in The Boroughs brings a familiar face to Netflix, and the series also allowed him to portray a character that leans more into mystery and suspense than many of his previous roles.

What is The Boroughs about?

The Boroughs was created by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews and produced by the Duffer Brothers. It is a science fiction mystery series set within a peaceful retirement community. The story follows a group of elderly residents who uncover a disturbing supernatural threat that lies beneath the surface of their surroundings.

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Also read: Duffer Brothers upcoming shows: Full list in focus as The Boroughs comes to an end

The series features a cast led by Alfred Molina, Geena Davis, Alfre Woodard, and Carlos Miranda. Early reactions have highlighted the show’s unusual premise and curious, driven storytelling.

While much of the spotlight remains on the main cast and the supernatural mystery, supporting characters such as Hank have helped shape the world of The Boroughs. Through Eric Edelstein’s performance, the security guard has emerged as one of the show’s most recognizable characters.

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By Roshan Tony

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