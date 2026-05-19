Another season of ‘Worst Ex Ever’ is streaming on Netflix, telling real-life stories of people in traumatizing relationships. Season 2, which dropped on Netflix on May 6, features the stories of four people who committed various crimes involving their partners.

Who is Wade Wilson’s biological mother? What to know about Kristina Gould as ‘Worst Ex Ever’ streams on Netflix(Law&Crime Network/YouTube)

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The first episode is about Wade Wilson, known as the Deadpool Killer, who brutally murdered two women on the same day in October 2019. He was arrested a day later.

The convicted murderer was born on May 20, 1994, to teenage parents who could not raise him. He was adopted as an infant by Candy and Steve Wilson, who went to church with Wilson's mother's parents, and who had two other daughters, Wilson’s biological father Steven Testasecca said.

Who is Wade Wilson’s biological mother?

While Wilson’s biological father has been identified as Testasecca, with whom Wilson reconnected when he was 18 years old, not much information is available on his biological mother. However, some social media posts identified her as Kristina Gould. HT.com has not independently verified Wilson’s biological mother’s identity.

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{{^usCountry}} While Wilson’s biological mother has not spoken publicly, Testasecca took the stand in June 2024 during Wilson's double-murder trial. Testasecca shared during Wilson’s trial that he was 14 or 15 years old when he and Wilson's mother found out she was pregnant, according to Court TV footage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While Wilson’s biological mother has not spoken publicly, Testasecca took the stand in June 2024 during Wilson's double-murder trial. Testasecca shared during Wilson’s trial that he was 14 or 15 years old when he and Wilson's mother found out she was pregnant, according to Court TV footage. {{/usCountry}}

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Neither Testasecca nor Wilson’s mother was in a position to raise him at the time. They placed him up for adoption, and Wilson was adopted by Candy and Steve.

Testasecca shared in Worst Ex Ever that his son called him on the day of the double murder and asked if he wanted to hear "the truth.”

"He said, 'I killed a girl last night,' and I said, 'What?'" Testasecca recalled, adding that Wilson admitted to "two" killings and then said he "choked the bi***."

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Testasecca added, "He said, 'Dad, I'm a killer. I'm a killer, and I kill with my bare hands.'"

Testasecca said that Wilson detailed what happened and laughed about it. When Testasecca asked Wilson where he was, he claimed that he "got away" and "found a house."

In the docuseries, assistant state attorney Andreas Gardiner said that Wilson asked his father "whether or not he would assist him in getting out of town," to which Testasecca put on a ruse to indicate he would get him an Uber and that he needed his address.

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Testasecca then went on to share Wilson’s location with tCape Coral Police Department. Wilson was arrested shortly after.

Where is Wade Wilson now?

Wilson is currently serving his sentence on death row at the Union Correctional Institution in Raiford, Florida, according to People. He and his legal team have filed several appeals to the Florida Supreme Court since his conviction.

Wilson was sentenced to death on August 27, 2024, for brutally murdering two Florida women “for the sake of killing.” The 30-year-old tattooed killer, of Fort Myers, appeared stoic as Lee Circuit Judge Nicholas Thompson sentenced him to death.

Back in June, Wilson was found guilty of killing Kristine Melton, 35, and Diane Ruiz, 43, during an October night in 2019. The jury had recommended that he should be awarded the death penalty.

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On the fateful night, he first strangled Melton in her home after a drug-fueled sexual encounter with her, according to prosecutors. He then stole Melton’s car and called his girlfriend, 41-year-old Melissa Montanez, using the victim’s phone. He later went on to assault her, but she refused to enter the car.

Wilson then came across Ruiz, who was asking for directions in Cape Coral. He invited Ruiz into the car, and strangled her and threw her out of the vehicle. He later returned and ran Ruiz over “until she looked like spaghetti,” according to testimony from the trial.

addiction and even had abandonment issues as his biological parents had given him up for adoption. The killer’s adoptive parents urged the court not to give him the death penalty. In a letter, the parents stated that “the human is still in there.”

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“Please see it in your heart not take our son,” they wrote.

Additionally, Wilson was found guilty of grand theft, burglary of a dwelling, battery and petit theft.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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