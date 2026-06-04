Who killed Andie Bell? A Good Girl's Guide to Murder Season 1 explained amid Season 2 Netflix release

The six-part Netflix series A Good Girl's Guide to Murder kept viewers guessing until its climax. The show premiered on August 1, 2024, and ended with a twist that no one saw coming. Now, with Season 2 out on Netflix, here's a recap of what happened on Season 1, especially with the twist in Andie Bell's killing.

Emma Myers stars in A Good Girl's Guide to Murder.(Instagram/ememyers)

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The BBC adaptation, which Netflix released internationally, is based on the best-selling novel by Holly Jackson. It stars Emma Myers, of Wednesday fame, as Pip, a teenage sleuth who reopens a five-year-old murder case to prove that the man blamed for the killing was innocent.

The story of the murder

The case is centered around Andie Bell, a high school teenager played by India Lillie Davies. Her boyfriend Sal Singh, played by Rahul Pattni, was accused of her murder. He was believed to have taken his own life shortly after Andie went missing, and a text message confession from his phone was used as evidence against him.

What followed was a by boycott from the townspeople. However, Pip refused to believe Sal was guilty. She began digging into the case and slowly uncovered a web of secrets involving people close to her.

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{{^usCountry}} By the finale, Pip discovered that English professor Elliot Ward, played by Matthew Baynton, was responsible for the head injury Andie suffered before her death. However, the person directly responsible for Andie dying was her younger sister, Becca Bell, played by Carla Woodcock. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} By the finale, Pip discovered that English professor Elliot Ward, played by Matthew Baynton, was responsible for the head injury Andie suffered before her death. However, the person directly responsible for Andie dying was her younger sister, Becca Bell, played by Carla Woodcock. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} It is revealed that Becca had been assaulted by a character named Max Hastings. She told Andie what happened and said she wanted to report it. However, Andie told her she could not, as she had sold the drug Max used on her. A row broke out between the sisters. Becca pushed Andie, who hit her head and began choking. Becca did not help her, and Andie died. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It is revealed that Becca had been assaulted by a character named Max Hastings. She told Andie what happened and said she wanted to report it. However, Andie told her she could not, as she had sold the drug Max used on her. A row broke out between the sisters. Becca pushed Andie, who hit her head and began choking. Becca did not help her, and Andie died. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read | Michael Jackson doc raises shocking trial claims; what really happened in 2005 as documentary releases on Netflix What cast could not expect {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read | Michael Jackson doc raises shocking trial claims; what really happened in 2005 as documentary releases on Netflix What cast could not expect {{/usCountry}}

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The ending caught even the cast off guard. Emma Myers had told Deadline, "I suspected Elliot when I was reading it, but I did not suspect Becca at all. That took me by surprise." Myers added that she had read the book before receiving the scripts. She said she was "excited to see that play out, especially with everybody bringing their characters to life like Matthew Baynton and Carla Woodcock."

After realizing what she had done, Becca covered up the incident. She moved Andie's body and hid it in a septic tank at a family property. The ending differs from the original novel. In Holly Jackson's book, Max Hastings is identified as the true culprit behind Andie Bell's murder, rather than Becca. The TV adaptation made the change to give the series its own direction.

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The second season of the series based on the book “Good Girl Bad Blood” has been released on Netflix.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT US Desk ...Read More The Hindustan Times’ US desk covers the latest in entertainment and digital culture. From Hollywood developments and pop culture moments to viral trends and internet conversations, the team reports with clarity and accuracy. Every story is crafted to inform, engage, and reflect what’s capturing attention across America. Read Less

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