‘Would you rather watch your parents…’: Comedian Vineeth Srinivasan brings back controversial joke with twist at show

Comedian Vineeth Srinivasan got the audience cheering as he performed at the Laughs Per Minute: Breathless Edition show in Mumbai on Friday night. Vineeth brought back the controversial ‘would you rather’ joke that got Ranveer Allahbadia in massive trouble, albeit with a big twist. Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia's controversy got a mention in Vineeth Srinivasan's latest set.

What was Vineeth's joke?

The comedy night was dedicated to the theme of rising air pollution in Mumbai. Other comedians on the performers list were Daniel Fernandes, Aditi Mittal, Raunaq Rajani, Aadar Malik and Supriya Joshi. At one point, Vineet joked, “Would you rather watch your parents breathe the 2.5 pm particulate or get the government to participate and solve it forever?” The joke got heavy applause and cheers from the audience.

As the audience calmed down, Vineeth talked about the bad air quality in Mumbai and how it's like ‘smoking 2.9 cigarettes per day'. He agreed that it will indeed save a smoker ₹60 a day.

The India's Got Latent controversy

The original controversy erupted after an FIR was filed last month against Makhija, YouTubers Ashish Chanchlani, Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, and others associated with the India's Got Latent show. The FIR was based on allegations of promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit discussions during the publicly accessible YouTube show.

The show came under scrutiny after Ranveer Allahbadia made some offensive remarks on the show.

During an appearance on India's Got Latent show, the podcaster asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents... or join in once and stop it forever?" The video soon went viral on the internet, with social media users slamming Ranveer for his offensive remarks.

The Maharashtra cyber police have reportedly summoned more than 30 people for questioning after registering an FIR against them. However, the police have not yet recorded the statement of comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina, who hosted the India's Got Latent show.