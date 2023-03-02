Zeenat Aman to make OTT debut with the series Showsttopper, about lingerie fitting

After making her social debut on Instagram last month, Zeenat Aman has now signed for her first OTT production with the web series Showsttopper. Directed by Manish Harishankar, the series is said to revolve around the taboo subject of lingerie fitting. Other cast members include Shweta Tiwari, Rohit Roy, Tannaz Irani, Bakhtiyar, and Zarina Wahab. The veteran actor was seen on the sets of the show discussing her role with the director. (Also read: Zeenat Aman shares monochrome pic from Aashiq Hoon Baharon Ka sets, leaves Shilpa Shetty, Archana Puran Singh nostalgic)

Last month, Zeenat decided to come on social media and share her thoughts on her career and talk directly to her fans. The veteran actor has also put up personal photos of herself, including stills from her features, along with advertisements. She was last seen in a cameo in Ashutosh Gowariker's period film Panipat (2019) and is also said to be part of the upcoming film Margaon: The Closed Case.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Zeenat will play an elderly woman with ‘modeling exposure’ in the series. Showstoppers will address the oft-ignored subject of lingerie fitting. The show will "introduce the concept of bra fitting and specialists who deal with it called bra fitters, to their viewers".

Recently, she shared that she wants to use her voice to benefit others. She wrote, "Over the past week, my boys and I have been discussing the purpose of my presence here. As well as how to use Instagram as more than just a platform for my memories, work and vanity. So I think, once in a while, I will take to Instagram to spotlight causes, issues or organisations that I feel hold meaning for society as a whole."

She also added, "I am so touched by all of your comments, shares, messages and love. I am also just gobsmacked by the sheer geographic diversity of my well-wishers. It is physically impossible for me to respond to each person who writes in, but I do see and appreciate your words. Please accept a warm thank you from me."

Zeenat, who is a former Miss India and Miss Asia-Pacific, entered films with Dev Anand's The Evil Within (1970). She has also worked on the films Hulchul (1971), Hare Rama Hare Krishna (1971), Yaadon Ki Baaraat (1973), Hum Kisise Kum Naheen (1977), Satyam Shivam Sundaram (1978), Don (1978), Qurbani (1980), Dostana (1980), Laawaris (1981), and Hum Se Hai Zamana (1983).

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.