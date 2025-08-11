West Indies vs Pakistan ODI Match 3: When and where to watch the clash

West Indies are ready to take on Pakistan in the third and final ODI match at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad, on August 12. The 3-match series has been a thriller so far, with both teams winning one game each. The last match, consequently, will be a decider. In the first match, Pakistan pulled off a 5-wicket victory against the hosts thanks to Hasan Nawaz. He scored an unbeaten 63 off 54 balls, including five boundaries and three sixes. Skipper Mohammad Rizwan also scored 53 off 69 balls. West Indies take on Pakistan in the final match of the series(ICC)

However, the second game was more dramatic as it was interrupted due to rain. West Indies chased down the given target and won the match by five wickets. Roston Chase was the Player of the Match for his all-round performance in the game. He scored 49 off 47 runs, including four boundaries and two sixes. Moreover, he also claimed a wicket as well.

The final match will be an opportunity for the West Indies to win and secure the ODI series under their name. Meanwhile, Mohammad Rizwan and Co. would be looking forward to taking home the ODI series as well.

Match Details:

Match: West Indies vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI Match

Date: August 12, 2025, Tuesday

Time: 7 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

Where to Watch The Hundred 2025 in India?

The Indian fans can watch the final ODI between West Indies and Pakistan on FanCode, accessible via OTTplay Premium. The match is set to start at 7 PM, so the toss will be around 6.30 PM IST.

Squads

West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (c & wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Jediah Blades, Romario Shepherd, Jewel Andrew, Johann Layne, Amir Jangoo

Pakistan Squad: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Salman Agha, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Sufiyan Muqeem, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris