'Where's Whoop?': Fans worried after ‘The View’ unveils new hosts

‘The View’ is set to return with its 27th season on September 5, 2023. While all six stars of the show will be returning to the screens, a new promo of the show had the fans freaking out in worry for Whoopi Goldberg, whose presence they missed in the promo.

In the all-star 80-second segment, all six stars list three words to describe their talk show. While, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro, Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin appear throughout the segment, Whoopi only appears in the final few seconds of the trailer, peeping out from behind a camera.

The moderator, who helms the show four days a week, is seen in the footage for just 4 seconds, and thus, some viewers missed her cameo completely.

“I like ‘The View’ but I love Whoopi.” “She made the show worth watching. The only reason I watch the show. Bring back Whoopi,” said a viewer on Twitter thinking Whoopi was gone from the show for good.

“Wait a damn minute….where’s Whoop??? Stop playing ppl,” another declared.

Some smart watchers realized the promo was simply teasing fans about Whoopi's absence.

“Lmao for a second I thought Whoopi wasn’t coming back!” one relieved fan wrote after seeing the star finally come up on-screen.

Well, Whoopi ain't going anywhere and there's no need to worry. In 2021, the star renewed her contract with the talk show for four more years, keeping her place secured till the summer of 2025.

As per Closer Weekly, she makes about $8 million per year by working four days a week on the show.

