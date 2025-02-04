Mumbai, Telugu cinema actor Naga Chaitanya says he wants to be part of genuine stories that gradually travel to places as he isn't sure about starring in a film that is packaged as a "pan-Indian" project. Would pick universally rooted stories over a movie packaged as pan-India film, says Naga Chaitanya

The actor, known for Telugu blockbusters like “Majili”, “Custody” and “Love Story”, is currently looking forward to the release of his new film “Thandel” on February 7.

"I want to be part of honest stories and as long as it is genuine in what you are doing, that will automatically travel places.

"This whole pan-India thing, making films for a certain section of the audience, and casting a certain way and doing various things to sort of package it as pan-India film, I don't think I would take that approach. I would pick emotions, stories, journeys, and characters that are universal, rooted and real and automatically those will travel,” Chaitanya told PTI in an interview here.

“Thandel”, a romance drama, is inspired by real-life events that exemplify this philosophy, he added.

The film, which reunites the actor with his "Prematheeram" and "Love Story" co-star Sai Pallavi, revolves around a fisherman who gets lost at sea and inadvertently drifts into Pakistani waters, leading to his capture and imprisonment in a Pakistani jail.

“The emotions make 'Thandel' a . The film is inspired by some true events, which are inspirational.

“I’m sure people will connect with them. The audience will connect with the love story and the different layers will give a cinematic canvas. It will make for a beautiful watch in theatres,” he said.

“Thandel”, directed by Chandoo Mondeti of “Karthikeya 2” fame, marks Chaitanya’s third collaboration with the filmmaker after “Premam” and “Savyasachi”.

The actor said he spent two years preparing for the role of the fisherman named Raju.

“I stayed with this character for the longest time,” he said, adding that he worked on his physical appearance and nuances to get the body language of a fisherman right.

“We did a lot of workshops to work on these details. We didn’t rush into this film. I dedicated two years to this film, there were no other commitments that I took up. This is the longest time I’ve spent on a film.”

Chaitanya said he is both excited and anxious about the release of “Thandel”.

“Anxiety is good because it means the film means something to you and you want it to work. This is the largest production I’ve been part of, so I’m looking for a positive direction after the release... Like something to give my career a different kind of exposure.”

The actor, who made his debut in Hindi cinema with Aamir Khan-starrer “Laal Singh Chaddha”, said he is “open” to the idea of acting in Bollywood but only if something excites him.

“... I’ve grown up watching Bollywood films and they’ve inspired me for so many years... The films have inspired me in so many ways... ‘Dangal’ and ‘12th Fail’.

“At the same time, our films are also travelling. The language barriers are blurred and people are encouraging us and our work. I'm always looking forward to collaborations,” said the actor, who did a four-month acting course during his college days in Mumbai.

On a query about teaming up with his actor-wife Sobhita Dhulipala, Chaitanya said they are waiting for the “right” script to come their way.

“And, if we get something that we both resonate with, then why not?”

“Thandel” is produced by Bunny Vasu under Geetha Arts and presented by veteran producer Allu Aravind.

