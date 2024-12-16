Menu Explore
Zakir only lived for tabla, rhythm and melody: Hariprasad Chaurasia

PTI |
Dec 16, 2024 03:28 PM IST

New Delhi, Renowned flautist Hariprasad Chaurasia is yet to come to terms with the news of tabla maestro Zakir Hussain's passing away, saying how could this happen to a person who only lived for the instrument, rhythm, and melody.

"I cannot believe this news. Everybody is talking about it but I feel all of this is false. How can I believe god has called him so soon or that he was sick? I cannot even think about this," Chaurasia told PTI.

Hussain died on early Monday morning in a hospital in San Francisco, the US, from complications arising out of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. He was 73.

The world-renowned percussionist had collaborated with Chaurasia for a number of musical projects, including the live album "Remembering Shakti" in 1999.

"I don't want to say anything right now, it's possible it may be false . I pray to god that it is a lie," the 86-year-old flautist said.

"But if it is true then how could this happen at such a young age, what could he do to deserve this? I never saw him drinking or eating anything wrong. He only lived for his tabla, rhythm and melody. How could this have happened?" he added in disbelief.

Born on March 9, 1951, to legendary tabla master Ustad Alla Rakha, Hussain is regarded as the greatest tabla player of his generation.

In his career spanning six decades, the musician worked with several renowned international and Indian artistes, but it was his 1973 musical project with English guitarist John McLaughlin, violinist L Shankar, and percussionist TH 'Vikku' Vinayakram that brought together Indian classical and elements of jazz in a fusion hitherto unknown.

Starting early at the age of seven, he went on to collaborate with virtually all of India’s iconic performers, including Ravi Shankar, Ali Akbar Khan and Shivkumar Sharma in his career.

Hussain has received four Grammy Awards in his career, including three at the 66th Grammy Awards in February.

One of India's most celebrated classical musicians, the percussionist received the Padma Shri in 1988, the Padma Bhushan in 2002, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2023.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

