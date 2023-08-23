Zoya Akhtar reposts Amul's new creative dedicated to Made in Heaven Season 2, Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur react

Amul India has dedicated its new creative to Made in Heaven, the Prime Video India series created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. The ad features the show's leads, Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur, decked up in wedding clothes, with Sobhita enjoying a buttered toast. Zoya has also reposted the creative on her Instagram account. (Also Read: Simi Garewal says after watching Made in Heaven, other series ‘look so downmarket’; divides internet: 'Lame statement')

Zoya reposts Amul creative

Amul dedicates new ad to Made in Heaven

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar reposted the Amul ad creative on her Instagram with a smile emoji. She also shared it on her Instagram Stories with the dairy brand's tagline ‘Utterly Butterly Delicious.’

The creative puts a spin on the show's title by typing it as ‘Made in Oven’ in the same font. It also adds a tagline, “Weds with Bread,” as the series revolves around a wedding planning business, with Sobhita and Arjun playing the lead wedding planners.

Amul India posted the ad on Instagram with the caption, “#Amul Topical: Web series addresses many social issues!”

Reactions to Amul's new ad

Arjun Mathur commented on Amul India's Instagram post, “Hello. That is me there and you don’t know what this means to me. God (Four namaste emojis).”

The official Instagram handle of Made in Heaven also commented, “Sending our taste buds to heaven (sparkle emoji).”

Sobhita commented on Zoya's post with crying and red heart emojis. Arjun also added his fair share of emojis to the comment section. Trinetra Haldar, who makes her acting debut with Made in Heaven Season 2, wrote, “Hahahaha how adorable.”

About Made in Heaven Season 2

The second instalment of the popular 2019 series released this month. It's co-written by Zoya, Reema and Alankrita Shrivastava, and co-directed by all three along with Nitya Mehra and Neeraj Ghaywan. The ensemble cast also includes Mona Singh, Vijay Raaz, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Shashank Arora, Ishwak Singh, Jim Sarbh and Kalki Koechlin among others.

The Hindustan Times review of Made in Heaven Season 2 stated, “Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti give leads and new characters well-rounded arcs, but the weddings feel more curated than organic.”

