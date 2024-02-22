 Climate change to slash Africa's GDP by 7.1%: Report - Hindustan Times
Climate change to slash Africa's GDP by 7.1%: Report

Climate change to slash Africa's GDP by 7.1%: Report

Bloomberg |
Feb 22, 2024 04:16 PM IST

The Center for Global Development study shows that the developing world will bear the brunt of the impact of a warming world.

Climate change will drive 200 million Africans into severe hunger, slash revenue from crops by 30% and cut average gross domestic product per capita by 7.1%, a new study shows.

While “moderate economic loss” will be experienced until 2050, after that date the impact will be significant and Africa will be the hardest hit. (Rep image)
The Center for Global Development study, The Socioeconomic Impact of Climate Change in Developing Countries in The Next Decades, shows that the developing world will bear the brunt of the impact of a warming world. While “moderate economic loss” will be experienced until 2050, after that date the impact will be significant and Africa will be the hardest hit.

“If the menace of climate change is not addressed, the socioeconomic problems of developing countries, particularly in Africa, will deepen and erode the gains made in development in the last decades,” the author, Philip Kofi Adom of South Africa’s University of the Witwatersrand, wrote.

