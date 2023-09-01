Flooding in Punjab threatens endangered gharial, migratory birds in Harike wetlands

An aquatic audit would be undertaken to ascertain the losses after flood water recedes, Sharma said, adding: "Our teams are maintaining a close watch on the wildlife in the entire belt. So far, our field teams have not rescued any wildlife”.

Dharminder Sharma, Punjab’s chief wildlife warden, said that due to the release of excess water from Bhakra Dam into the Sutlej and Beas rivers, the wetland area witnessed flooding.

"These birds make Harike home due to abundant natural food availability. Floods have washed away huge fish populations and uprooted flora and its fallout may be felt when migratory birds start reaching Harike after three months," the official said.

Rawal said the Harike wetland is the habitat for several species of fish, snails, algae and other vegetation, making it a perfect source of food for birds flying into the wetland from different countries including Siberia and Mongolia.

"Gharials that swept with the current may not return to the conservation site as the reptile would look for food downstream now. The region has a small population of another endangered species of river dolphins. Though these freshwater aquatic mammal habitats are in deep waters, the enormous water inflow for weeks that brought with it silt…may also face a challenge," he said.

Yogesh Kumar Rawal, chairperson of the zoology department at Chandigarh-based Panjab University, said floods caused a huge loss of vegetation and wildlife and it may not be replenished soon as the damage was severe.

"It is a rich habitat for several species of mammals like the Indian otter, jungle cat, jackal, wild boar, common mongoose, and monkeys while the marshy area has a large number of fish, snakes, turtles and snails. Since the large area remained inaccessible for weeks due to flooding and silt deposition, the impact of floods on the wildlife is actually unknown," the official added.

A functionary in the state wildlife department, who asked not to be named, said that floods have inundated several islands in the wetland zone and they are keeping their fingers crossed about the loss.

Punjab wildlife authorities and conservationists fear that the reported incidents of gharials swept downstream in Pakistan's Kasur province pose a threat to the natural assets of the state.

"Of the estimated gharial population sighted in the belt, 90% are juveniles, vulnerable to being swept away in the massive current. These reptiles were released in Beas but now they have made a habitat in Sutlej. There is every possibility that they were swept away downstream into Pakistan," she added.

Gitanjali Kanwar, senior coordinator, aquatic biodiversity, World Wildlife Fund for Nature-India, who has been part of the gharial conservation project in Punjab, said there are about 40 reptiles in Harike and the massive flooding has raised serious concerns about their existence.

Under Project Crocodile initiated in 1975 by the Government of India, 47 gharials brought from the Morena captive breeding centre in Madhya Pradesh were released into Punjab’s Beas River in three batches.

According to experts, Harike was a natural home to gharials before it disappeared in the 1960s.

"The wildlife was spotted flowing in the fast current of the flooded rivers. Flooding in Satluj and Beas is common during rains, but it was the first time in over five decades that the area witnessed a huge volume of water for more than one-and-a-half months. Fields and wetlands have been submerged for the last several days and it has caused an irreparable loss to humans and wildlife," Lal said.

Roshan Lal, the sarpanch of Harike village, said wildlife authorities were alerted about at least three sightings of gharials and one river dolphin in the waters.

Spread on the Ferozepur-Tarn Taran border, Harike is a rare biodiversity hotspot that attracts thousands of birds from abroad and other Indian states. The wetland is located at the confluence of the Sutlej and Beas rivers, with the sanctuary at the spot where the Majha, Malwa and Doaba regions of Punjab meet.

The Harike wetland and wildlife sanctuary is the country’s second-largest wetland spread over 86 square km, including 41 sq km of the wetland itself, which is home to scores of bird species visiting from as far as the Arctic and Siberia.

They also fear the silt deposit may have a direct impact on the huge population of migratory birds who start arriving at Harike from November onwards as floods have caused havoc on the natural food chain of flora and fauna.

