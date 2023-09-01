Flooding in Punjab threatens endangered gharial, migratory birds in Harike wetlands

BATHINDA: Heavy silt deposits in the Harike Wetland zone caused by flooding in the Beas and Sutlej rivers have left experts worried about Punjab's novel project to conserve gharial, an endangered Indian variety of crocodiles, as a section of the reptile population has reportedly swept into adjacent Pakistan waters. PREMIUM Gharials at Harike(Gitanjali Kanwar/ World Wildlife Fund for Nature-India)

They also fear the silt deposit may have a direct impact on the huge population of migratory birds who start arriving at Harike from November onwards as floods have caused havoc on the natural food chain of flora and fauna.

The Harike wetland and wildlife sanctuary is the country’s second-largest wetland spread over 86 square km, including 41 sq km of the wetland itself, which is home to scores of bird species visiting from as far as the Arctic and Siberia.

Spread on the Ferozepur-Tarn Taran border, Harike is a rare biodiversity hotspot that attracts thousands of birds from abroad and other Indian states. The wetland is located at the confluence of the Sutlej and Beas rivers, with the sanctuary at the spot where the Majha, Malwa and Doaba regions of Punjab meet.

Roshan Lal, the sarpanch of Harike village, said wildlife authorities were alerted about at least three sightings of gharials and one river dolphin in the waters.

"The wildlife was spotted flowing in the fast current of the flooded rivers. Flooding in Satluj and Beas is common during rains, but it was the first time in over five decades that the area witnessed a huge volume of water for more than one-and-a-half months. Fields and wetlands have been submerged for the last several days and it has caused an irreparable loss to humans and wildlife," Lal said.

According to experts, Harike was a natural home to gharials before it disappeared in the 1960s.

Under Project Crocodile initiated in 1975 by the Government of India, 47 gharials brought from the Morena captive breeding centre in Madhya Pradesh were released into Punjab’s Beas River in three batches.

Gitanjali Kanwar, senior coordinator, aquatic biodiversity, World Wildlife Fund for Nature-India, who has been part of the gharial conservation project in Punjab, said there are about 40 reptiles in Harike and the massive flooding has raised serious concerns about their existence.

"Of the estimated gharial population sighted in the belt, 90% are juveniles, vulnerable to being swept away in the massive current. These reptiles were released in Beas but now they have made a habitat in Sutlej. There is every possibility that they were swept away downstream into Pakistan," she added.