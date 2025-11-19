Search
Wed, Nov 19, 2025
New Delhi oC

HT@Belem: COP30 presidency pushes for a set of final texts on Wednesday

ByJayashree Nandi
Published on: Nov 19, 2025 07:22 am IST

Brazilian President, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will be coming to COP30 to see through the processes and meet negotiators from various blocs.

Belem: The Brazilian COP30 Presidency is injecting a new dynamics in negotiations, to bring parties to agree on the most contentious, political texts by Wednesday evening.

Attendees sit under a globe in a lobby at the side events pavilions at the COP30 U.N. Climate Summit, Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025, in Belem, Brazil. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)(AP)
Attendees sit under a globe in a lobby at the side events pavilions at the COP30 U.N. Climate Summit, Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025, in Belem, Brazil. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)(AP)

New iterations of texts on 'Global Mutirao: uniting humanity in a global mobilisation against climate change,' Global Goal on Adaptation, UAE Just Transition Work Programme, Sharma el Sheikh mitigation work programme among others will be released on Wednesday which are to be agreed upon by late Wednesday, officials said.

Brazilian President, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will be coming to COP30 to see through the processes and meet negotiators from various blocs. The Brazilian Presidency is also proposing text on roadmaps to be submitted by countries on transitioning away from fossil fuels. Lula is pushing for the provision of roadmaps for moving away from fossil fuels to be in Belem package.

At COP28, it was agreed that countries will transition away from fossil fuels. EU has said they support the call for a roadmap for a just, orderly and equitable transition away from fossil fuels, as part of the urgent response to accelerate implementation and alignment of NDCs with the 1.5c limit.

But, COP 30 President, André Corrêa do Lago said several developing countries are yet to come on board on the proposal for roadmaps.

News / Environment News / HT@Belem: COP30 presidency pushes for a set of final texts on Wednesday
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On