HT@Belem: COP30 presidency pushes for a set of final texts on Wednesday

Belem: The Brazilian COP30 Presidency is injecting a new dynamics in negotiations, to bring parties to agree on the most contentious, political texts by Wednesday evening. Attendees sit under a globe in a lobby at the side events pavilions at the COP30 U.N. Climate Summit, Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025, in Belem, Brazil. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)(AP)

New iterations of texts on 'Global Mutirao: uniting humanity in a global mobilisation against climate change,' Global Goal on Adaptation, UAE Just Transition Work Programme, Sharma el Sheikh mitigation work programme among others will be released on Wednesday which are to be agreed upon by late Wednesday, officials said.

Brazilian President, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will be coming to COP30 to see through the processes and meet negotiators from various blocs. The Brazilian Presidency is also proposing text on roadmaps to be submitted by countries on transitioning away from fossil fuels. Lula is pushing for the provision of roadmaps for moving away from fossil fuels to be in Belem package.

At COP28, it was agreed that countries will transition away from fossil fuels. EU has said they support the call for a roadmap for a just, orderly and equitable transition away from fossil fuels, as part of the urgent response to accelerate implementation and alignment of NDCs with the 1.5c limit.

But, COP 30 President, André Corrêa do Lago said several developing countries are yet to come on board on the proposal for roadmaps.