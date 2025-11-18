HT@Belem: Expect developed countries to reach net zero earlier than planned': Yadav at COP30

Belem, Brasil: India will declare its revised nationally determined contributions (NDCs) till the 2035-period and the first Biennial Transparency Report by the year-end, union environment minister Bhupender Yadav said on Monday during the high level segment of the climate summit. Attendees sit under a globe in a lobby at the side events pavilions at the COP30 U.N. Climate Summit, Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025, in Belem, Brazil. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)(AP)

He also called on developed countries to reach net zero far earlier than targets, fulfil their obligations under Article 9.1 of the Paris Agreement, and deliver new, additional, and concessional climate finance estimated to be in trillions of dollars.

Yadav said the updated NDC will be submitted before the end of the year. The delay in submission of India’s NDC had raised speculation on how India, a large greenhouse gas emitter with a low per capita footprint, was going to upgrade mitigation ambition in the post 2030 period.

“This COP marks a decade since the Paris Agreement — a milestone to assess our collective resolve. It has reminded us that climate change is no longer a distant manifestation but is real and imminent. Unsustainable growth and development have placed Mother Earth in deep stress,” Yadav said.

He stressed that India has already demonstrated its commitment to climate action. “India has demonstrated successfully that development and environmental stewardship can advance in tandem. India’s emission intensity has declined by over 36% since 2005. India’s non fossil fuel-based energy capacity, currently around 256 Giga watts, accounts for more than half of its total electric installed capacity- an NDC target achieved five years ahead of the schedule. Initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance and the Global Biofuel Alliance have become global platforms for promoting affordable and clean energy,” Yadav said.

“Our newly launched Nuclear Mission and Green Hydrogen Mission further accelerate our journey towards Net Zero by 2070. We shall be declaring our revised NDCs till 2035 and also the first Biennial Transparency Report,” Yadav said.

In line with the objectives of the Paris Agreement regarding conservation and development of carbon sinks and reservoirs, two billion plants were planted under the community led initiative in just sixteen months. It is indeed a testament to the power of collective climate actions, he said.

Most importantly, Yadav said “developed countries must reach net zero far earlier than current target dates, fulfil their obligations under Article 9.1 of the Paris Agreement, and deliver new, additional, and concessional climate finance estimated to be in trillions of dollars.”

Means of Implementation must be adequate, accessible, affordable, and free from restrictive intellectual property barriers. Let the Global Community remember this COP as a COP of Implementation and a CoP of Delivery on Promises, he said.

HT reported on Tuesday that divisions are growing on the issue of article 9.1 which mandates that developed countries provide finance to developing countries for adaptation and mitigation. The rich nations however see discussions on this mandate as a redline.

"What was promised under New Collective Quantified Goal was a mobilisation goal. Now we are talking about implementation under article 9.1 on delivery of finance. Rich countries see this as a red line. They are instead asking developing countries to accelerate mitigation. How is that possible without implementation of 9.1?" asked a developing country negotiator.

“The refusal of wealthy blocs like EU and EIG to support the demand from developing countries to focus on Article 9.1 is an ongoing breach of trust, and will do little to restore credibility in the climate cooperation process. If Belem is to be considered a success, recognition of this demand of the developing countries is non negotiable,” said Avantika Goswami, programme manager, Climate Change, Centre for Science and Environment.

Meanwhile, the COP30 Presidency has called on negotiators to fast track their work to deliver the Belem package with most of the agenda items addressed by mid-week.

“Let us work side by side, in task-force mode, to deliver the Belém Package: swiftly, fairly, and with care for all. Let us accelerate the pace, bridge divides, and focus not on what separates us, but on what unites us in purpose and humanity. For the world is watching not only what we decide, but how we decide: whether our process reflects trust, generosity, and courage. Most importantly, the mutirão can show our capacity to work together in responding to urgency,” COP30 President André Corrêa do Lago wrote.

"We propose to complete a significant part of our work by tomorrow evening, so that a plenary to gavel the Belém political package may take place by the middle of the week. In undertaking our mutirão we propose we prioritize work on issues that are interrelated and interdependent, apart from issues that require technical work that can be treated autonomously,” he said while adding: “If needed, we will continue until 21 November – together, so that no one is left behind, and every voice is heard. All other items aim to be completed on 21 November.”