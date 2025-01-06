Indian glaciers retreating at a faster pace, UN told

India’s glaciers are retreating at an accelerated pace in recent decades, according to the country’s latest climate change report submitted to the United Nations last week. The Gangotri glacier. (File Photo)

The Biennial Update Report to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change provides a comprehensive assessment of how climate change is impacting India, particularly its agriculture sector and monsoon patterns.

“In general, Himalayan glaciers are undergoing thinning (loss of ice mass) and reduction in length and area under present climate conditions,” the report states. However, it notes that the rate of retreat varies between glaciers based on their location and climate conditions.

The report highlights that while landslides are common in the Himalayan region, scientists face challenges in measuring ice thickness due to the difficult terrain. This has resulted in limited data availability, particularly when attempting to use radar and other field methods in the rugged landscape.

The report references the receding of what is known as a glacier’s tongue, or snout, which is its lowest part – a portion that tends to melt off first.

India’s submission references a study published in MAUSAM, the Indian Meteorological Department’s journal, which found significant temperature fluctuations in the Himalayan region between 1999-2019 that have affected the cryosphere - the frozen water part of the Earth system. The study notes that factors like soil type, vegetation cover and soil moisture also influence glacier shrinking. The report emphasises that there is no universal numerical threshold for determining cryosphere shrinking in the Himalayas.

Impact on agriculture

The extreme heat of 2022 severely impacted both field and horticultural crops. Northwest and central India experienced their hottest April in 122 years, with average temperatures reaching 35.9°C and maximum temperatures hitting 37.8°C.

The heat wave’s impact, the BUR states, was particularly severe in the agricultural regions of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Wheat yields dropped by 10% to 34%, while maize production decreased by 18 percent. Other crops also suffered significant losses, with chickpea production falling by 19 percent, cowpea by 9 to 11 percent, and mustard by 14% to 18%.

The damage extended to horticultural crops as well. Fruit crops including mango, lemon, guava, papaya, kinnow and pomegranate experienced significant losses. Vegetable crops were similarly affected, with tomato yields dropping by 40% to 50%. Cucumber, bitter gourd, and okra also saw production decreases of 30% to 50%.

The heat waves had a substantial impact on livestock and poultry production. Milk yield in dairy animals decreased by 11% to 15%, while egg production in laying hens fell by 4% to 10%. The extreme temperatures also led to increased mortality rates of up to 8% in broiler chickens.

Changing monsoon patterns

The report reveals a significant shift in monsoon patterns across India. Coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh and adjoining areas, Saurashtra and Kutch, Odisha, West Bengal, parts of northeastern India, and eastern Rajasthan are experiencing more intense, single-day extreme rainfall events. However, states like Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and some parts of northern India have seen a decrease in both the intensity and frequency of extreme rainfall.

Recent decades have witnessed a notable decrease in moderate rainfall events, while heavy and very heavy rainfall events have become more frequent. The report identifies an increasing trend in the number of dry days during the monsoon season over several regions, including the south coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, northern parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. In contrast, states like Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Punjab are experiencing fewer dry days.

Water infrastructure

India maintains a significant position in global water infrastructure, ranking third after China and the United States in terms of large dams. The country currently operates 5,334 large dams, with an additional 411 under construction. These figures don’t include the thousands of smaller dams that dot the landscape.

The report also highlighted India’s progress in reducing its greenhouse gas emissions, achieving a 36 percent reduction in emission intensity of GDP between 2005 and 2020. This achievement demonstrates the country’s commitment to balancing economic growth with environmental responsibility.

Environment minister Bhupender Yadav celebrated this progress on social media, stating: “The story in numbers! India is leading by example in sustainable growth. As compared to 2005, India cut down its GHG emission intensity of GDP by 36% in 2020. These numbers reflect PM Shri @narendramodi ji’s commitment to aligning economic progress with meaningful climate action.”

The country is now preparing to submit its updated climate action targets for 2035, technically known as nationally determined contribution (NDC) due in February, as part of its ongoing commitment to addressing climate change challenges.