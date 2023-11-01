Number Theory: El Niño may make 2023, 2024 back-to-back warmest years
Initial data for October and comparison with past temperatures suggest that 2023 is well on course to become the warmest ever year
September 2023 was the warmest ever in history, the fourth consecutive month to achieve this distinction. And thanks to the El Niño conditions prevailing right now, scientists believe that 2024 could very well break 2023’s record. Here are four charts which explain these trends in detail.
