News / Environment / Number Theory: El Niño may make 2023, 2024 back-to-back warmest years

Number Theory: El Niño may make 2023, 2024 back-to-back warmest years

ByAbhishek Jha
Nov 01, 2023 10:08 AM IST

Initial data for October and comparison with past temperatures suggest that 2023 is well on course to become the warmest ever year

September 2023 was the warmest ever in history, the fourth consecutive month to achieve this distinction. And thanks to the El Niño conditions prevailing right now, scientists believe that 2024 could very well break 2023’s record. Here are four charts which explain these trends in detail.

HT Image
HT Image
"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Abhishek Jha

    Abhishek Jha is a data journalist. He analyses public data for finding news, with a focus on the environment, Indian politics and economy, and Covid-19.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out