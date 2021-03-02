IND USA
“The steep rise in extreme weather events in recent decades is mainly because of climate change,” said M Rajeevan, secretary, ministry of earth sciences and co-author.(ANI file photo. Representative image)
Study: Sharp rise in extreme weather events in last 50 yrs

The paper, published in ScienceDirect journal on February 26, compared extreme weather events across two 20-year periods—1980-1999 and 2000-2019. The comparison highlighted an increase of 138% in heatwaves, 193% in lightning strikes, 25% in cold waves, 28% in floods, and a decrease of 19% in tropical cyclones.
By Jayashree Nandi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 04:14 AM IST

A new paper by scientists from ministry of earth sciences has revealed a sharp rise in extreme weather events in India in the past 50 years (1970 to 2019), although the overall mortality due to extreme weather events has been declining, pointing to both the challenge posed by the climate crisis, and the fact that governments have become better at saving lives, although the events still cause significant economic damage.

The paper, published in ScienceDirect journal on February 26, compared extreme weather events across two 20-year periods—1980-1999 and 2000-2019. The comparison highlighted an increase of 138% in heatwaves, 193% in lightning strikes, 25% in cold waves, 28% in floods, and a decrease of 19% in tropical cyclones.

“The steep rise in extreme weather events in recent decades is mainly because of climate change,” said M Rajeevan, secretary, ministry of earth sciences and co-author.

In general, the climate crisis is expected to increase the number and intensity of extreme (or adverse) weather events.

According to the paper, extreme weather events resulted in a mortality rate of 3.86 between 1980 and 1999 (mortalities per year per million population), which reduced to 2.14 between 2000 and 2019. This is due to better disaster management and more accurate weather forecasts, the paper added. But within this, mortality from heat waves and lightning strikes are on the rise.

The fatalities from tropical cyclones reduced by 94% over the past 20 years; that from heatwaves and lightning increased by 62.2% and 52.8% respectively according to the paper.

“The mortality rate (per year per million population) has a decreasing trend for cold waves, floods, and tropical cyclones but it is non-significant. However, there is a significant increasing trend for lighting. Overall, this analysis indicates, even though the number of events is increasing significantly, mortality is either decreasing or not significantly increasing, except for lightning, where the increase in mortality rate is significant,” the paper said.

“The reason mortality associated with lightning and heat waves is going up mainly because even though there is improved forecast the actions taken are not appropriate. People lack awareness of the impacts of these events,” Rajeevan added. To be sure, the paper does not analyse the economic effects of extreme weather events, which are only increasing.

According to the paper, over the past 50 years, 7,063 extreme weather events occurred in India, causing 141,308 deaths, with an average of 20 deaths per event. Floods were responsible for maximum mortality (46.1% of all deaths) followed by tropical cyclones with 28.6% mortality.

Mortality due to the extreme weather events was maximum in the decade 1970-1979 (87.5% of these mortalities were due to floods and tropical cyclones) followed by 1990-1999. These were the decades of the three most destructive tropical cyclones—the Odisha Cyclone in 1971, the Andhra Pradesh Cyclone in 1977, and the Odisha Super Cyclone in 1999.

According to EM-DAT (the international disasters database) the total estimated damages due to these extreme weather events are equivalent to $99 billion over the past 50 years.

“While apposite disaster management and early warning systems have averted loss of lives significantly, the economic loss due to extreme weather events has increased two-fold in recent decades. Further, it is projected that India’s productivity loss due to heatwaves will increase two-fold. Identification of compounded impacts of extreme weather events and climate-proofing of infrastructures should be national imperatives,” said Abinash Mohanty, Programme Lead, Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW).

By Jayashree Nandi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 04:14 AM IST
The paper, published in ScienceDirect journal on February 26, compared extreme weather events across two 20-year periods—1980-1999 and 2000-2019. The comparison highlighted an increase of 138% in heatwaves, 193% in lightning strikes, 25% in cold waves, 28% in floods, and a decrease of 19% in tropical cyclones.
“The agenda for the discussion of around 14 projects have been pending for over a year. That will be the priority in this meeting,” said a senior forest department official.(Sakib Ali/HT file photo. Representative image)
“The agenda for the discussion of around 14 projects have been pending for over a year. That will be the priority in this meeting,” said a senior forest department official.(Sakib Ali/HT file photo. Representative image)
environment

Ridge body to discuss Metro and RRTS projects on March 5

By Soumya Pillai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:59 AM IST
Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai approved the appointment of independent members to the board, Sohail Madan, the Delhi centre manager of the Bombay Natural History Society and Vivek Menon, chief executive officer of Wildlife Trust of India, last week.
The new law bans the sale, supply and distribution of a range of single-use items in South Australia, Environment Minister David Speirs said.(Unsplash)
The new law bans the sale, supply and distribution of a range of single-use items in South Australia, Environment Minister David Speirs said.(Unsplash)
environment

Australian state bans plastic drinking straws and stirrers

AP, Adelaide, Australia
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:28 PM IST
An Australian state on Monday became the first in the country to ban some single-used plastic items including drinking straws, stir sticks and cutlery.
CSE said the courts are stretched and they managed to dispose of only 86 cases (environment and pollution-related) on an average every day in 2019.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
CSE said the courts are stretched and they managed to dispose of only 86 cases (environment and pollution-related) on an average every day in 2019.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
environment

In 2019, 50,000 environment-related cases remained pending in courts

By Jayashree Nandi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:46 AM IST
The analysis is part of Centre for Science and Environment's (CSE’s) annual review titled “State of India’s Environment 2021” released last week. Interestingly, the highest backlog was found in the cases related to The Cigarette and other Tobacco Products Act, followed by The Indian Forest Act, Forest Conservation Act and the Noise Pollution Rules.
In our intensely polluted, heart-and-lung-disease causing air, large swathes of Indians qualify as potential victims.(Arvind Yadav/HT file photo)
In our intensely polluted, heart-and-lung-disease causing air, large swathes of Indians qualify as potential victims.(Arvind Yadav/HT file photo)
environment

Don’t ignore climate change in North India

By Bharati Chaturvedi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 05:19 AM IST
In both North India and Texas, climate change is causing sudden temperature changes that people cannot cope with.
A Kashmiri boy walks homeward after attending private classes, after a brief spell of fresh snowfall in the outskirts of Srinagar on Saturday.(AP)
A Kashmiri boy walks homeward after attending private classes, after a brief spell of fresh snowfall in the outskirts of Srinagar on Saturday.(AP)
environment

Rain, thunderstorm likely over J&K, Uttarakhand, Himachal in next 24 hours

By Jayashree Nandi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 09:08 AM IST
  • No significant change in temperatures is likely over most parts of northwest, west and central India during the next 24 hours.
Delhi’s maximum temperature didn’t touch 30 degree C in 2020, 2019, 2015, 2014 and 2013 in February.(Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)
Delhi’s maximum temperature didn’t touch 30 degree C in 2020, 2019, 2015, 2014 and 2013 in February.(Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)
delhi news

Weather experts weigh in on why spring gave Delhi a miss

By Jayashree Nandi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:53 AM IST
Since Monday (till Saturday), maximum temperatures in Delhi have read: 28.9; 31.5; 32.5; 33.2; 33; and 31.7 degrees C. The situation is similar in most cities in the northern plains. Mumbai’s maximum temperature over the same period has ranged between 33.9 and 36.1 degrees C.
The researchers have found that a similar genetic evolution happened independently in different species at different times, suggesting there is a unifying principle leading to the same social trait.(Unsplash)
The researchers have found that a similar genetic evolution happened independently in different species at different times, suggesting there is a unifying principle leading to the same social trait.(Unsplash)
environment

Study finds maternal instincts lead to social life of bees

ANI, Toronto [canada]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:39 PM IST
The maternal care of offspring is one of the behavioural drivers that has led some bee species to have an ever-expanding social life over the history of evolution.
A widespread decline in abundance of emergent insects - whose immature stages develop in lakes and streams while the adults live on the land - can help to explain the alarming decline in abundance and diversity of aerial insectivorous birds across the USA. (Representational Image)(Pixabay)
A widespread decline in abundance of emergent insects - whose immature stages develop in lakes and streams while the adults live on the land - can help to explain the alarming decline in abundance and diversity of aerial insectivorous birds across the USA. (Representational Image)(Pixabay)
environment

Study suggests improving water quality could help conserve insectivorous birds

ANI, Cleveland (ohio) [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:14 PM IST
A new study is one of the first to find evidence for a causal link between the decline of insectivorous birds, the decline of emergent aquatic insects, and poor water quality.
Tyrannosaurus rex(Unsplash)
Tyrannosaurus rex(Unsplash)
environment

Dinosaur 'teenage terrors' crowded out the competition

Reuters, Washington Dc
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 01:26 PM IST
Carnivorous dinosaurs came from a group called theropods. The largest were the megatheropods, bipedal brutes with large skulls, strong jaws and menacing teeth.
Testing of tap water was conducted to check Organoleptic and physical parameters and know the chemical and toxic substances and bacteriological quality besides virological and biological parameters.(Pramod Thakur/HT File Photo)
Testing of tap water was conducted to check Organoleptic and physical parameters and know the chemical and toxic substances and bacteriological quality besides virological and biological parameters.(Pramod Thakur/HT File Photo)
delhi news

Water crisis looms as Nangal channel gears up for repairs

By Soumya Pillai
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 05:38 AM IST
Delhi receives at least 232 MGD (million gallons per day) water through the Nangal channel, which helps meet the city’s 25% water requirement, which is estimated to be 935 MGD.
Conservationists and officials conclude that the population of the wild boars has increased based on the increased sightings of the wild animal in central and north Kashmir since 2018.(Image via Twitter)
Conservationists and officials conclude that the population of the wild boars has increased based on the increased sightings of the wild animal in central and north Kashmir since 2018.(Image via Twitter)
india news

Wild boars resurface in Kashmir valley after almost 30 years

By Ashiq Hussain
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:21 PM IST
The increased presence of the animal has caused panic among people, particularly farmers. The animal is also not accepted culturally in the Muslim majority region.
Germans, who pride themselves on their environmental awareness and whose culture and history are steeped in woodland legend, are concerned about the state of forests, which cover 11.4 million hectares, a third of the country's area. (Representational Image) (Pixabay)
Germans, who pride themselves on their environmental awareness and whose culture and history are steeped in woodland legend, are concerned about the state of forests, which cover 11.4 million hectares, a third of the country's area. (Representational Image) (Pixabay)
environment

Fire, drought, beetles ravage German forests, study finds

Reuters, Berlin
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:37 AM IST
The condition of German forests has deteriorated to record levels due to fire, drought and a bark beetle infestation, the agriculture minister said on Wednesday, prompting calls from environmental groups for greener policies.
Forest officials are investigating to establish the source of these ivories.
Forest officials are investigating to establish the source of these ivories.
environment

45 kg ivory seized in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha, 2 poachers arrested

By Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:35 AM IST
  • The weight of the recovered ivories is 44.9kg. These will be sent to Dehradun for a chemical examination.
A team of researchers from Stanford University, the National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS) in Bengaluru, various zoological parks and wildlife NGOs sequenced 65 genomes from four of the surviving tiger subspecies — the Amur; Bengal; Sumatran and Malayan tigers over three years to gain insights into genomic variation in tigers. (Representative Image)(HT photo)
A team of researchers from Stanford University, the National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS) in Bengaluru, various zoological parks and wildlife NGOs sequenced 65 genomes from four of the surviving tiger subspecies — the Amur; Bengal; Sumatran and Malayan tigers over three years to gain insights into genomic variation in tigers. (Representative Image)(HT photo)
environment

Changes in tiger habitat disrupting evolutionary processes, says study

By Jayashree Nandi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 02:27 AM IST
The study, published in the Journal of Molecular Biology and Evolution, suggested that the four tiger subspecies are genetically distinct, but also found inbreeding among Indian tigers because of isolation due to habitat loss.
