Three Maharashtra cities to host India’s first low emission zones by 2026

To combat air pollution and set a benchmark for urban areas across India, three cities in Maharashtra — Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad) — will establish low emission zones (LEZ) by 2026, marking a first for the country.

LEZs are designated urban areas that aim to restrict high-polluting vehicles, such as older diesel, petrol and CNG vehicles, and only allow mobility alternatives that have low- to zero-tailpipe emission and zero-emission modes such as electric vehicles (EVs), walking, and cycling.

So far in India, there are tourist-focused LEZs around the Taj Mahal in Agra and the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat, while New Delhi has implemented an LEZ-like restriction by charging an environmental compensation charge for heavy vehicles entering the city. However, cities do not have designated zones demarcated as an LEZ yet nor restrict polluting vehicles across all vehicle types.

The municipal corporations of Pune (PMC), Pimpri Chinchwad (PCMC), and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (CSMC) have collaborated with non-profit organisations The Institute for Transportation and Development Policy (ITDP) and the International Council for Clean Transport (ICCT) India to assess and identify likely LEZs.

“For a city such as Pune which has high vehicular density leading to transport emissions as a dominant source, it will be tough to demarcate such a zone ensuring strict adherence to guidelines but we have decided to implement it on a pilot basis and scale it up gradually,” said Mangesh Dighe, environment officer at PMC. “Currently, we are in the phase of stakeholder discussions to refine the plan.”

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar municipal commissioner G Sreekanth said: “We are identifying high-emission zones in the city, which we aim to convert into LEZs. Certain areas have already been identified that could be potential LEZs.”

Pimpri Chinchwad (PCMC) has adopted a strategic approach. “We are considering LEZ areas keeping in mind the need to provide alternate routes for polluting vehicles not entering proposed LEZs. This careful planning is essential for a smooth transition to achieve the target by 2026,” said Shekhar Singh, municipal commissioner, PCMC.

LEZ implementation plan

The three corporations are presently in the preparatory phase till 2025. “This will involve establishing monitoring mechanisms, gathering data, and reaching out to citizens for consensus. During these two preparatory years (2024 and 2025), interventions such as augmenting public transport, and improving footpaths and cycle tracks can be planned," said Siddhartha Godbole, senior associate, ITDP India.

To enter an LEZ, vehicles must meet Bharat Stage (BS) emission standards, which regulate air pollutant output from internal combustion engines. India currently follows BSVI, the strictest standard for pollutants like nitrogen oxide (NOx) and particulate matter (PM).

“Our research in these three cities identified the proportion of PM, NOx, and CO2 emissions by vehicle type. Transport emissions, especially PM 2.5, are very harmful to children and vulnerable populations. We propose restricting or de-incentivizing these polluting vehicles in high-risk zones by 2026 to encourage a shift to cleaner modes,” added Godbole.

Within LEZs, non-compliant vehicles may face fines, enforced through manual checks, automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras, and heavy penalties. LEZs are supported by EV charging stations, enhanced public transport, and improved cycling and walking paths.

LEZ areas are chosen based on PM 2.5 levels, population density, road network, and available public and non-motorised transport. “Areas with strong public transport and NMT infrastructure are ideal for LEZs," said Sreekanth. "Our plan includes meetings with police, transport, traffic departments, and regulatory authorities. We will focus on high-emission areas, implementing restrictions, penalties, and incentives to transition to LEZs.”

Technological considerations are also a key factor. "We are evaluating technologies like CCTV and electronic road pricing (ERP) systems as used in Singapore. However, issues remain, such as gaps in the Vahan portal data, crucial for verifying vehicle compliance with BSIV and BSVI emission standards,” Singh said.

85% reduction potential in emission load at LEZs

The Maharashtra EV Policy 2021 identifies six cities for the creation of LEZs. These cities are Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Amravati. “Some cities have already begun work on this but we are hopeful that by 2030, all six cities will have at least one LEZ,” said a senior Maharashtra transport department official, requesting anonymity.

“The EV policies of several states include components such as green zones, low emission zones, and healthy air zones. However, the challenge is that there doesn’t exist any directions or agreed methodology to identify, plan and enforce these zones,” said Vaibhav Kush, researcher, ICCT, adding, “To witness significant improvement in air quality, we need a larger area (15-20 square kilometres), depending on the city's characteristics. For instance, London has seen up to a 46% reduction in NOx due to its LEZ.”

A joint study by ICCT and ITDP provides a detailed assessment of how LEZs can significantly reduce vehicular emissions. “If we continue with the business-as-usual (current) scenario, by 2030, the PM 2.5 concentrations can lower by 50% due to natural fleet turnover and improvements in vehicle technology. However, this is a slow process. By enforcing LEZs, adopting newer vehicle technologies, and promoting alternative modes of transport, we can see a reduction in vehicular emission load by up to 85% by 2026,” said Godbole.

Moorthy Nair, associate researcher, ICCT said: “Similarly, an approximate 74-84% reduction in NOx and 10-50% reduction in carbon monoxide emission load is possible within LEZ area by 2026. These numbers are subjective and can vary depending on the action taken on the ground and the duration of enforcement.”

PCMC to use GRAP as a strategy for LEZs

Pimpri Chinchwad's Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), now in final consultation, will guide the transition to LEZs, aiming for full implementation in two years. “Our strategy includes a transition phase before the full implementation date, allowing time for readiness and public adaptation,” said Singh.

Singh highlighted that their assessment considered density, demographics, pollution levels (AQI, PM2.5, PM10), temperature, and urban heat islands. “We categorised areas into high and low priority. With adequate infrastructure, public consultation, and proper monitoring, LEZs can be identified,” he said.

In support of this transition, PCMC is promoting EVs. The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) operates around 2,200 buses, with 600-650 being electric or 28%. “We are also transitioning three-wheelers to electric, with significant subsidies provided by the government and our corporation to encourage this shift," Singh said.

Emulating global urban innovations

London has seen notable success with LEZs and ultra-LEZ, experiencing reductions in NOx emissions.

A 2023 study by the Department of Economics, University of Bath, found that LEZs significantly improved air quality and health in Greater London. Between 2008 and 2013, LEZs reduced PM10 levels by 13% compared to pre-LEZ levels (2003-2007). In Central London, NOx levels decreased by 18% in 2019 compared to pre-ultra low-emission zone levels (2016-2018). Other European cities, including Berlin, Paris, and Amsterdam, have also implemented LEZs with varying degrees of restriction and success.

The timing and specific locations of LEZs remain under careful consideration. With these efforts, these three Maharashtra cities are poised to set a precedent for other cities in India, aiming for cleaner air and healthier urban precincts by 2026.