Weather Bee: Is winter over?

The short answer to the question is that winter is almost over. However, the short answer needs a lengthy explanation as of now. Part of this is because nights are still cool enough. Another reason is that temperature trends are hardly uniform across a country as large as India. This means that while some places may still be feeling somewhat cool, others are already far ahead of usual winter temperatures. A car moves through a snow-covered area in Pahalgam, Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir. (PTI)

How does one check whether winter is over or how far ahead temperatures are currently of the usual winter temperatures? By comparing it with usual winter temperatures, which the India Meteorological Department (IMD), considers as the December-February period. The IMD considers this period winter because the normal temperatures for these months – the average temperature in the 1981-2010 period – are the lowest in the year.

To check if winter was over, HT calculated rolling seven-day averages (this papers over small daily fluctuations) of maximum and minimum temperatures this year and compared these with the rolling seven-day averages of their respective normal. This shows that India’s average maximum temperature for the week ending February 18 – 28.62°C – is just below the average for the week ending February 28 on the normal chart. In other words, the week ending February 18 was about as warm as the last week of February considering day time temperatures, suggesting that winter is almost over.

To be sure, minimum temperatures – indicative of night temperatures – are not as warm. The average minimum for the week ending February 18 – 13.62°C – was only ahead of the average for the week ending February 20; just two days ahead of schedule. Clearly, there’s still some coolness left in this winter season.