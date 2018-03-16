AIFW 2018: Mandira Wirk, Shantanu-Nikhil showcase ‘Influence’

Known designers like Mandira Wirk and Shantanu and Nikhil were amongst the list of designers who showcased their line as a part of show titled ‘Influence’, which celebrated the completion of 25 years of the Pearl Academy.

Some of the renowned alumni showcased their collection as a part of the opening show of day two of Amazon India Fashion Week (AIFW) Autumn/Winter 2018 at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium here on Thursday.

Designers like Wirk along with Rimzim Dadu, Sumiran Kabir, Aastha Narag, Jayanti Goenka, Pratyush Kumar and many more presented ‘Influence’ through a journey of craft and took references from street, cinema and warriors, featuring futuristic and contemporary style.

Models showcase creations of Pearl Alumni during Amazon India Fashion Week in New Delhi, on March 15, 2018. (IANS)

“I truly believe that every season we have to evolve as a designer. That hunger of knowledge and getting bigger is always there,” Wirk told IANS when asked about her journey in the industry.

Her creations displayed lots of textured fabrics, cotton, chanderi , silk, crepe, hammered satins, tussars, jamavar and more. One of the collections that attracted the audience was ‘Yathavat’ - which means unchanged - by designer Vaishali S, whose works are inspired from various traditional weaves from India.

Dadu’s collection witnessed innovation through surface textures. Discarding convention, the brand’s design philosophy paid homage to traditional techniques and materials by way of deconstruction. The brand Aastha Narang was all about chic style on the runway with an amalgamation of traditional handwork and modern silhouettes for the new age women.

Goenka’s works drew inspiration from the Japanese mindfulness, simplicity and the art of observing and absorbing the little details, but what caught everyone’s fancy was the elegant menswear and women’s wear line by designers Shantanu and Nikhil. The smart detailing to clothes and edgy cuts made it a perfect choice for both fashionistas.

On the Pearl Academy completing 25 years, its CEO Nandita Abraham told IANS that “it’s totally overwhelming” and that she can’t wait for day five of the fashion week when graduating students of the institute will showcase their designs at the fashion gala.

