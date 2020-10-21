e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 21, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fashion and Trends / Bigg Boss 14’s Hina Khan serves a gorgeous look in Sahil Kochchar’s Rs 33k pewter dress

Bigg Boss 14’s Hina Khan serves a gorgeous look in Sahil Kochchar’s Rs 33k pewter dress

Bigg Boss 14’s ‘toofani’ senior Hina Khan glams up in a pewter coloured handcrafted dress by Sahil Kochchar and we are totally digging this look | Check pictures inside

fashion-and-trends Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 12:07 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Bigg Boss 14 star Hina Khan slays in Sahil Kochchar’s Rs 33k pewter dress
Bigg Boss 14 star Hina Khan slays in Sahil Kochchar’s Rs 33k pewter dress(Instagram/realhinakhan)
         

As the buzz around television stars Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan exiting the Bigg Boss 14 house goes viral, the latter served a gorgeous look in a midi dress and the fashion police can’t take their eyes off. Hina had been making heads turn with her sartorial elegance on the reality show and her flood of glamorous pictures on social media platforms are enough to back our claim.

Taking to her Instagram handle recently, the ‘toofani’ senior shared a slew of pictures from her latest photoshoot. The diva glammed up in a pewter coloured handcrafted dress by Sahil Kochchar and we are totally digging this look.

 

The pictures featured her in a calf-length dress in rich saturated tone of gray which was darker than silver and less saturated than charcoal. Sporting a plunging neckline, the dress also featured hand embroidered suede applique and elasticated sleeve hem.

Made of raylon fabric, the handcrafted dress by the niche luxury and Pret-a-Couture brand originally costs Rs 32,999 on the Indian designer’s website. Pulling back her hair in a half ponytail hairstyle, Hina accessorised the look with a pair of gold drop earrings.

 

Sticking to her black winged eyeliner and mascara-clad eyelashes, Hina wore a nude pink lipstick and sported highlighted cheeks with a matte bronzer. She completed the effortlessly stylish look in a pair of block beige heels.

Sticking sultry poses for the camera, Hina captioned the pictures, “Vibe Check: FIRE (sic).” The fresh and contemporary look garnered over 3 lakh likes on Instagram while still going strong.

 

Bigg Boss contestant in 2017, Hina Khan has left fans and fashionistas smitten with her sartorial choices, DIY beauty regime and experiments with tricky eye makeups ever since she returned to Bigg Boss 14 as a senior. The diva is leaving no stone unturned to unleash her “toofani” elegance before her stay inside the house for 15 days comes to an end.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
China’s shaky victory at United Nations elections reveals its great fall
China’s shaky victory at United Nations elections reveals its great fall
India recorded highest air pollution exposure globally in 2019: Report
India recorded highest air pollution exposure globally in 2019: Report
Nitish Kumar mentally, physically tired: RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav ahead of Bihar polls
Nitish Kumar mentally, physically tired: RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav ahead of Bihar polls
After Bihar assembly polls, another reshuffle in Congress on the cards
After Bihar assembly polls, another reshuffle in Congress on the cards
India to make new rules to tighten grip on China’s Confucius institutes
India to make new rules to tighten grip on China’s Confucius institutes
Chinese vaccine at $60: Covid-19 vaccine latest updates
Chinese vaccine at $60: Covid-19 vaccine latest updates
Pak army chief orders probe into ‘kidnap’ of police chief
Pak army chief orders probe into ‘kidnap’ of police chief
Watch: Amit Shah pays tribute to police personnel who died in line of duty
Watch: Amit Shah pays tribute to police personnel who died in line of duty
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 casesIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

fashion and trends

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In