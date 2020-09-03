Blue mascara, blue lipstick and neon nailpaint: Sara Ali Khan’s quirky makeup choices to watch out for

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 21:52 IST

Sara Ali Khan loves making a bold statement by flaunting quirky makeup trends and her Instagram profile is proof of experiments like these we love. From red eyeshadow, to blue eyeliner, and more recently, blue lipstick, her makeup choices deserve a social media profile of their own.

Just yesterday Sara Ali Khan flaunted blue lipstick and got herself clicked standing at a beach. Wearing a crop-top with denim hot pants, Sara chose the ink blue lipstick to go with her look and stunned her fan following with her unapologetic choice. The heart-shaped shades were an add-on!

A few months ago, Sara had posted a picture of hers in a metallic silver lipstick and interestingly captioned it: “I don’t apologise❌‼️ Not for my lipstick not for my size 💄 Not for my salad not for my fries 🥗 🍟 If anyone makes me- or rather tries 🙅🏻‍♀️ You’ll just have to deal with Sara’s cries📢🙉🙈”

In her last Bollywood outing, Love Aaj Kal, blue mascara is an essential that even made it to a dialogue in the film. Sara was first seen sporting this with her wavy ombre hair left open on a red asymmetrical dress that she wore for a date.

Take a look at some of Sara’s quirky makeup choices, from film promotions to award functions and more:

Wondering how a pop-yellow eyeshadow will look? Here’s the perfect example

Dewy makeup for a subtle salwar-kameez look? Try pop shades for your nailpaint!

Take a look at Sara’s yellow nailcolour that she wore during one of the promotion days for Love Aaj Kal.

Speaking of yellow nail paint, how about trying out a different shade on each nail?

A cyan nail paint with a cream-based light yellow eyeshadow look perfectly-matched for this summery attire

Heading out for a party? Try this purple eyeshadow for extra drama for your ‘partay’ look

Did someone say there’s no such thing as a red eyeshadow? It’s extraaa and for all the right reasons!

Saving the best for the last: Sara in this multi-hued eyeshadow to match her look with panache which she captioned... “unicorn tears”

Which one’s your favourite out of these?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter