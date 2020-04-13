Coronavirus: Time to pause and enrich the business of fashion

fashion-and-trends

The fashion industry worldwide is going through a rough time, and India is no exception.

From the fashion capitals of Italy and France to the small and midsize businesses in Bangladesh and India, the fashion retail industry is reeling under the pressure of the global pandemic COVID-19.

After the World Bank group allocated 1 billion dollars in health aid to India, it is also mulling a social sector and economic sector package, the latter mostly aimed at uplifting the small and medium scale industries.

While difficult times call for tough measures, the current scenario is also a perfect time to take a backseat and invest in the foundation of the business to make it sustainable for the future. Sujata and Taniya, founders of Mumbai-based clothing brand Suta share some tips on how to survive the trying times, customise products and continue to boost creativity.

Focus on the unfocused

Bracing ourselves to focus on the unfocused becomes a primary goal at such times. “We are channelizing our energies on repairs, maintenance and innovations now. Our operations and customer support team is focusing on improving and fine-tuning minute aspects of the website. We are spending more time on planning and executing new offerings, collection launches and marketing strategies. We want our customers to have a more enriched shopping experience every-time they come to our website,” says Sujata, who believes the present scenario gives most brands the perfect opportunity to focus on the minute details they have been procrastinating.

Exploring the creative side

During this time, a lot of employees and employers are exploring their creative side. Sujata and Taniya made a painting that they say is their dream jungle of childhood. Spending a lot of time in their kitchen garden, cooking skills, sharing DIY videos and even learning a new instrument can surely enhance creativity. This will ensure productivity once the employees are back from the sabbatical.

Enriching content

Content and communication are two major aspects of any brand. This is the right time to let your customers know more about your business. Having engaging content and also letting your customers know about the current situation and how you are dealing with it is very essential.

“Now, more than ever, content is what is connecting us. During the lockdown we have focused on a lot of engaging content like saree draping styles, DIY videos, wash and care of fabrics, making sustainable products like bio-enzyme. We aspire to motivate people to look at the better side in this silent chaos. The content we are sharing now, celebrates our silver linings, sustainability and our entrepreneurial journey,” says Biswas.

Focus on health

While staying indoors and staying safe is essential. It is also important to eat mindfully, unhealthy snacking and no exercise can affect your work. When the cravings increase, switch from eating packaged food to a fruit. Remove time for yoga, quip the designers.

