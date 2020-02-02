e-paper
Couture is not up my alley: Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan says she doesn’t believe in trends and likes to go casual as “couture is not up her alley. ”

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 17:17 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Kareena Kapoor Khan walked the ramp with Kartik Aaryan at the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2020.
Kareena Kapoor Khan walked the ramp with Kartik Aaryan at the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2020.(Manish Malhotra Instagram)
         

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan says she doesn’t believe in trends and likes to go casual as “couture is not up her alley” and never goes out of her way to style herself in a couture gown.

The Good Newwz actress in a candid chat with IANSlife reveals a lot more about her fashion priorities, shares fashion hacks and more on the sidelines of the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2020, held in Hyderabad where she walked the ramp for veteran designer Manish Malhotra.

How has your definition of fashion changed over the years?

Kareena: Well, I think fashion is always about being comfortable in your own skin rather than trying to follow trends or follow somebody else’s footsteps. I think the whole idea is that to be so comfortable that you look confident especially being a woman one should be comfortable and feel confident.

How has Bollywood fashion evolved?

Kareena: Bollywood fashion is always based on the film, it always goes according to the films, according to the part that an actor is displaying. And Manish in fact is an absolute guru in that because he does such wonderful films and he styles those films according to what the flavour of the film is.

What do you like to wear on a very ordinary day?

Kareena:Just the way I am. I’m always in jeans and boots and a sweater or sweatshirt, very casual. Couture is not up my alley. I obviously do it as part of my job. But I don’t go out of my way to style myself in a couture gown.

The most precious thing that you own?

Kareena: I have kept my jeans like forever. So each piece of jeans, denim that I own, it is something that I never throw away.

The most fashionable person you know?

Kareena: Well, it will be my sister.

A fashion trend that you wish to go away this year?

Kareena: I don’t know. Trends are something that you have to choose to follow if you believe in them. I don’t believe in trends.

A fashion trend that you think will never fade?

Kareena: Saree!

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

