Cozy up in the season’s chic sweater dress
The lightweight knitted dress has emerged to be winter’s ‘it’ essentialfashion-and-trends Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 19:48 IST
New Delhi
Sweater weather is here already, but look beyond those chunky-knit cardigans. The clingy and tactile jumper dress has emerged to be this winter’s chicest essential - an ideal accompaniment to your trench coat and boots. One’s spoilt for choice as this classic sartorial pick has been reimagined in a wide array of styles - from balloon sleeves to the classic cable-knits to the preppy turtleneck styles. At Alexander McQueen, designer Sarah Burton created a graphic argyle cardigan dress by piecing together two jumpers and Altuzarra presented a sweater-skirt combo in an open cable-knit design. With most of us spending this party month staying indoors, combining comfort with style never made more sense. Think chunky, comfy and cozy!
Stylist Mohit Rai suggests pairing lightweight knits with minimal accessories like this season’s on-trend sustainable jewellery. “Raffia accessories could be a great addition to the knitted winter ensemble. I’d suggest going all out by teaming the sweater dress with a beret, a pair of boots and a belt to balance the volume. Alternatively, clash the knit number with other textures, for instance, one can wear it with a pair of gloves in nappa leather or style it with a beret in a contrasting knit,” says Mohit.
Stylist Divyak D’souza roots for the textural interplay too. ”Add a texture of leather jacket or sheer stockings which adds to the delicacy of wool’s thickness. Play with lengths and textures and make it fun. Tie a plaid shirt around the waist and finish off the look with a pair of boots. Stockings and jewellery work well for an evening out or a night in,” says Divyak.