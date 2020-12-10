e-paper
Home / Fashion and Trends / Cozy up in the season's chic sweater dress

Cozy up in the season’s chic sweater dress

The lightweight knitted dress has emerged to be winter’s ‘it’ essential

fashion-and-trends Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 19:48 IST
Manish Mishra
Manish Mishra
At Alexander McQueen, designer Sarah Burton created a graphic argyle cardigan dress by piecing together two jumpers
At Alexander McQueen, designer Sarah Burton created a graphic argyle cardigan dress by piecing together two jumpers (INSTAGRAM )
         

New Delhi

Sweater weather is here already, but look beyond those chunky-knit cardigans. The clingy and tactile jumper dress has emerged to be this winter’s chicest essential - an ideal accompaniment to your trench coat and boots. One’s spoilt for choice as this classic sartorial pick has been reimagined in a wide array of styles - from balloon sleeves to the classic cable-knits to the preppy turtleneck styles. At Alexander McQueen, designer Sarah Burton created a graphic argyle cardigan dress by piecing together two jumpers and Altuzarra presented a sweater-skirt combo in an open cable-knit design. With most of us spending this party month staying indoors, combining comfort with style never made more sense. Think chunky, comfy and cozy!

A cable knit sweater dress from Agnona AW 20
A cable knit sweater dress from Agnona AW 20 ( INSTAGRAM )

Stylist Mohit Rai suggests pairing lightweight knits with minimal accessories like this season’s on-trend sustainable jewellery. “Raffia accessories could be a great addition to the knitted winter ensemble. I’d suggest going all out by teaming the sweater dress with a beret, a pair of boots and a belt to balance the volume. Alternatively, clash the knit number with other textures, for instance, one can wear it with a pair of gloves in nappa leather or style it with a beret in a contrasting knit,” says Mohit. 

A knitted twin-set by Altuzarra AW 20
A knitted twin-set by Altuzarra AW 20 ( Instagram )

Stylist Divyak D’souza roots for the textural interplay too. ”Add a texture of leather jacket or sheer stockings which adds to the delicacy of wool’s thickness. Play with lengths and textures and make it fun. Tie a plaid shirt around the waist and finish off the look with a pair of boots. Stockings and jewellery work well for an evening out or a night in,” says Divyak.  

