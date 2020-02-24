Dabboo Ratnani believes he plagiarised himself with Kiara Advani’s photo. Makes Diet Sabya wonder

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 16:51 IST

Good Newwz actor Kiara Advani has recently made her debut in Bollywood’s favourite photographer Dabboo Ratnani’s 2020 calendar which was released recently. But Kiara’s photograph did not go down well with a section of social media users. Kiara’s picture from the calendar shows her standing topless behind a large leaf. Many social media users called it a copy of international photographer Marie Barsch’s similar photoshoot. “Dabboo is a copy cat. He copied the photography concept of Marie Barsch,” a user commented. Another one wrote, “Dabboo Ratnani is a plagiarist.”

Not only this, internet users have made a collage of Kiara’s photograph and Barsch’s clicked picture to show the similarity between both the concepts. Sharing a screenshot of one such collage, Barch even reportedly took to Instagram handle to express her disappointment. “I just leave that here,” Barch wrote.

Taking to his Instagram, Dabboo put forth his side of the story with a photo that he had taken of Tabu in a similar fashion back in 2002. He wrote, “Beautiful Tabu Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2002. This timeless and mesmerising shot of Tabu was taken in the year 2001 and it featured in my calendar in the year 2002. There’s been a little noise about Kiara Alia Advani’s breathtaking 2020 calendar shot with a leaf! Guess if I can reuse my camera, I can definitely repeat my own concept and if at all that doesn’t go well with trolls, then I admit to plagiarising MY OWN SELF. #loveandpeace.Huge Thanks to my friends who trust me 100! That’s all that matters.”

However, not much later Instagram’s famous self-appointed fashion watchdog, Diet Sabya, posted a collage of both, Marie Barsch and Dabboo Ratnani’s photos, with a simple caption, “Discuss!” Oh Diet Sabya, we love how you love watching the world burn.

People began commenting on the post, one wrote, “I don’t understand the hype behind Dabboo Ratnani. There are 16-year-old students who have far superior portfolios than him.” While another called another photo of Dabboo’s out, “It’s not just this even John Abraham’s photograph from this year’s Daboo Ratnani calendar is copied from the Vito Basso picture taken by Mario Testino for his towel series and was posted on Testino’s Instagram back in 2017.”

The 25th edition of Daboo’s annual calendar also featured actors like John Abraham, Anushka Sharma, Jacqueline Hrithik Roshan, Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon, Vidya Balan, Vicky Kaushal and Ananya Panday.

