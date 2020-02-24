Wendell Rodricks was a pioneer. He was a visionary of Indian fashion and he will always and forever be missed: Priyanka Chopra Jonas

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 13:28 IST

Global dominator and Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra Jonas says fashion for her is “spontaneity”. The Sky is Pink actor is well-known for her impeccable fashion sense and has been one half of the People Choice Best dressed couple (2019) for a reason. Priyanka who made a comeback on the ramp at the finale of the 15th edition of the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour last week, opened up about the feeling of returning on the runway and shared her fashion aesthetic. The 37-year-old actor kick-started the fashion event by walking the ramp in a sensuous black gown accentuated with a metallic belt and complementary statement earrings.

Addressing the audience, Priyanka said, “This is the 15th edition of the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, and I have been fortunate enough to be with them for ten years... This is my one decade anniversary as well.”

“What started as an idea to showcase Indian fashion has today become one of the premier events in this country. It’s a testament of the brand’s passion, commitment and loyalty to promote Indian fashion,” she said.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas walks the ramp during Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, in Mumbai, Saturday. ( PTI )

Priyanka also paid tribute to Goa designer Wendell Rodricks whose recent untimely death left the fashion industry in shock. She said, “It’s only apt on a night like this in the presence of so many luminaries from the Indian fashion industry that we remember Wendell Rodricks. He was a pioneer. He was a visionary of Indian fashion and he will always and forever be missed.”

Q: What is fashion for you?

Priyanka: Fashion for me is spontaneity. I think I always choose to wear things that make me feel good .. and I’d say this to young, emerging designers, that go out there and make clothes that make you believe in. Let your creativity alone drive you. No one shattered the glass ceiling by playing safe.

Q: Three fashion essentials for you?

Priyanka: My fashion is usually a reflection of how I’m feeling that day and the outcome of my discussions with my stylists.

Q: How is the feeling of walking the ramp after so long?

Priyanka: Yeah..It’s been a while since I’ve walked and I really enjoyed it. The highlight tonight for me was to see so many prolific designers from India come together for a showcase... that was just so incredible to watch.. It was an amazing evening overall.

Q: What is pride for you?

Priyanka: Pride to me is the respect that you build, that you earn for yourself.. whether it’s your personal or professional life.

Q: How has your long association with Blenders Pride been?

Priyanka: It has been almost a decade and it’s been such a wonderful journey. It started as an idea to support and promote the amazing talent we have in the fashion industry in India... It’s such an amazing feeling to see the way the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour has grown over the years and all the talent it has showcased.

The actor also recently posted a video of herself thanking her fans as she crossed the 50 million milestone of followers on her Instagram profile, she captioned the video, “Thank you for being there for me, with me... we’ve come such a long way and have miles to go by God’s grace... much Love to you all.”

(With inputs from ANI and IANS)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter