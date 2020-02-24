Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan: Bollywood embraces the holographic shine

fashion-and-trends

The last few runway seasons have seen designers across the board toying with iridescent sparkle. This season, designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla’s modern range celebrates the magic of sparkle and colours brought to life through a mosaic of sequins in metallic hues. In the last two weeks, actors Shraddha Kapoor and Ananya Panday were seen rocking opalescent pieces for their red carpet outings. Anushka Sharma, in her recent calendar shoot, is seen rocking a one-shoulder sheer and beaded dress which emits a kaleidoscopic sheen. Designer Abu Jani says, “We love the elements — earth, wind, fire and metal. From the countless shades of silver, gold and bronze to the sheer fest that is blues, greens, pinks and oranges, this range is deeply glamorous and a celebration of wearable art. It is kitsch gone haute.”

Having evolved applique into an art form, designer duo Pankaj and Nidhi showcased an array of shine-on ensembles at Lakmé Fashion Week with Shraddha Kapoor playing their showstopper in an off-shoulder, cubic illusion top and woven lattice fringes paired with denims. Last week, too, the actor was seen in another shimmery look from the label.

Designer Anjali Patel Mehta, who toyed with nomadic gypsy coins and metallics this season, says, “Having been a fan of the ’90s and a devotee of Tom Ford, I can vouch that high-octane sparkle is here to stay and injects glam to any outing.”

Designer Aniket Satam sees shine as a key insignia which resonates with consumers. “The new treatment of embellishments seen at Dior Men by Kim Jones and back home at Amit Aggarwal make fashion all the more fun,” says Aniket.

