Dear women, here are trending hairstyles and colours this summer season

It is the season to play with your hair and experiment with the haircuts like bobs, lob and blobs. Colour your tresses in hues of coffee, gold, and sun kissed highlights, suggest experts. Samay Dutta, Director at Noir, and Agnes Chen, technical head of Streax Professional, have listed some of tips and trends:

* Summer is back and so are the short and stylish haircuts like bobs, lob and blobs (a bob and lob together), styled with fringes and layers and more blunt cuts. This season it is all going to be about short bobs or mid-length bobs, with waves and fringes giving an altogether new feel to the look.

* Balayage in the front-facing section is another new trend of colouring this spring. Caramel highlights is also a go-to trend this spring. Folks wanting to experiment with bold trends can opt for colours like nirvana blonde.

* Choose bold colours with confidence. Pick hues of coffee, gold, blonde, and sun kissed highlights. It’s the perfect way to lighten up your locks and keep it cool this season.

* To combat the harsh impact of the rays of the sun, use hair care products and masks that will protect and nourish your mane. It is essential to get your hands-on products packed with UV protection, especially given that the sun can not only reduce moisture but cause hair colour to fade.

* Style your hair with products that will retain moisture in your hair, and not strip your hair of its natural oils.

* Wear your hair in careless random waves and curls, it works very well in the scorching heat. That way, you need not worry about straightened hair getting wavy due to the sweat and grime. You can have luscious locks all along the way. Try these fun steps and get ready to have the most amazing summer mane this season.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more