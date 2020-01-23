Deepika Padukone is the first and only Bollywood celebrity to ever feature on global Louis Vuitton campaign

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 15:00 IST

The news and Deepika Padukone seem to be inseparable, whether it’s her movie Chhapaak, controversies around it or her, her achievements, Deepika is always in the spotlight. And now the actor, entrepreneur, philanthropist and fashionista has added another feather to her cap. There are no two ways about Deepika being one of the best-dressed actors in Bollywood, in fact, it wouldn’t be an overstatement to say she is definitely the best dressed of all. And to put an official tag on this title, Deepika is now officially one of the twenty-four faces of Louis Vuitton’s pre-fall 2020 campaign. This makes Deepika the first and only Bollywood celebrity to be featured on Louis Vuitton’s campaign. The campaign based on Louis Vuitton’s rendition of posters of pulp horror movies and books is the brainchild of Louis Vuitton creative director Nicolas Ghesquière. Ghesquière has been the creative director at the fashion house since 2013.

Deepika took to Instagram to share the news with her fans, she posted a picture of herself in a movie poster called Don’t Turn Around, a fiction thriller by Michelle Gagnon. The poster shows Deepika sitting in a black and white checked dress with a brown micro fanny pack around her waist, a grey overcoat and very gorgeous turquoise boots. Behind Deepika, there is a monster with shining red eyes, and the poster reads, “Guess Who? The Past, That’s Who!” Deepika captioned the post, “I am beyond thrilled to be joining the Louis Vuitton family! To be a part of Nicholas Ghesquière’s vision for the world’s most iconic brand is not only exciting but also very humbling! Presenting... Louis Vuitton prefall 2020.” Her husband, actor Ranveer Singh seemed very proud of his wife as he wrote ‘Next level!’ on Deepika’s post.

Last year, Ghesquière had hand-picked a list of house ambassadors to debut each look, including Sophie Turner, Léa Seydoux, Jennifer Connelly, Chloë Grace Moretz, Michelle Williams, Indya Moore.

Deepika is presently at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland where she was honoured with the Crystal Award. The actor was given the award for her leadership in raising mental health awareness, which she did by going public with her own experience with anxiety and depression. The WEF aims to get world leaders to discuss the global, regional and industry agendas at the beginning of every year, with one mission in mind: to improve the state of the world.

Deepika pulled off some seriously stylish looks at the Forum. Check them out!

We absolutely love this all-black ensemble by GAUCHERE Paris on Deepika, she paired her business attire with a Prada overcoat and Christian Louboutin pumps. She sported dramatic eyeliner and delicate diamond jewellery in her ears and neck.

And then this all-white Roksanda pants and blouse with a dramatic bow around the neck and ruffled sleeves. She wore an off-shite coat from The Row and white pumps by Manolo Blahnik.

We also loved her all Prada plaid look. Although it was very reminiscent of Sonam Kapoor’s schoolgirl style, convent lenght skirt, coat, socks or stockings, and respectable hemlines and necklines. It’s still a great look though.

Which is your favourite look?

