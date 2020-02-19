e-paper
Deepika Padukone stuns in black gown, Anushka Sharma, Ananya Panday shimmer in metallic outfits at Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2020

Deepika Padukone stuns in black gown, Anushka Sharma, Ananya Panday shimmer in metallic outfits at Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2020

In its sixth edition, The Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2020 celebrates the essence of beauty in its purest form had stars such as Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Alaya F, Kartik Aaryan and many other names.

Feb 19, 2020
Saumya Sharma
Saumya Sharma
Hindustan Times, Delhi
The Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2020 saw some of the best-dressed divas and hunks on the red carpet last night in Mumbai. In its sixth edition, the award ceremony that celebrates the essence of beauty in its purest form had stars such as Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Alaya F, Kartik Aaryan and many other names from both the TV and digital content industry.

Anushka Sharma’s dull gold metallic dress had an interesting asymmetrical silhouette which sat well on her slender frame. The dramatic sleeves spoke volumes on this outfit. Anushka kept her make-up dewy that complemented the shimmery dress.

 

Deepika Padukone who is just back from her beach vacation with husband Ranveer Singh was styled by her go-to stylist Shaleena Nathani in Yanina Couture. There is no doubt that Deepika yet again stunned in her black gown for the award ceremony. Her new hairdo is adding to the actor’s diva-esque attitude. The fishtail silhouette of the gown with (once again) dramatic sleeves were one to look out for on the red carpet. Deepika paired her outfit with diamond jewellery and kept her make-up subtle, with just a hint of highlighter.

Ananya Panday, styled by Ami Patel, was seen in an Amit Aggarwal off-shoulder short dress in shimmery violet. Ananya paired her dress with a pair of Louboutins.

 

Also seen was Urvashi Rautela who did not fail to disappoint us with her choice of dress - a feather single-shoulder dress with a pink satin ribbon.

Rhea Chakraborty went for a risque outfit in gold for the red carpet look. She was styled by Sanam Ratansi for the award night. Sanam is also the stylist behind Tabu’s ‘hippie’ avatar in the recent release, Jawaani Jaaneman that also saw the debut of Alaya F along with the stylish actor, Saif Ali Khan.

Rakulpreet stunned in a glossy white bodycon gown while Alaya F was seen in a sheer dress with a tulle skirt.

Who was your favourite from the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2020?

