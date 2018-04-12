Did you know it takes 1,000 flowers to make one tiny bottle of Chanel perfume?

In the words of its creator Coco Chanel, the Chanel No. 5 is truly “a woman’s perfume with a woman’s scent”, and she wasn’t off the mark in her description.

It is indeed unique as, according to The New Yorker, one 30-milliliter bottle of the perfume is composed of 1,000 Pegomas jasmine flowers and 12 Pegomas roses.

And, this makes it quite costly too. The smallest 50-ml bottle of the French fashion house’s signature scent could cost you Rs 7,000 and that is just the starting price.

You may well have to shell out about Rs 14,000 for 201-ml bottle. The cost is high, but it is expensive not only due to the brand and the flowers. An extensive process is involved in growing those flowers.

According to The New Yorker, Joseph Mul and his family, for the past 20 years, have been exclusively growing flowers for Chanel in Pegomas, France. They have employed 70 people for handpicking each individual rose, when it blooms in the spring.

After handpicking roses at the 50-acre farm, they are taken to a factory. At the factory, their oil is quickly extracted, and then begins a long process, wherein flowers turn from pink to brown, and eventually into the liquid.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more