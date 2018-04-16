Don’t get duped into buying fake, expensive bags. Follow these tips

If Gucci, Burberry and Birkin bags are what you dream of, you may want to train your eyes to spot a counterfeit. The business of counterfeit goods is the largest underground industry in the world. According to a report, the most popular fake goods are Chanel, Prada, Louis Vuitton, Fendi and Gucci. As the market is increasingly buzzing with fake designer goods, it’s getting even more difficult for consumers to spot genuine designer bags. According to an expert, there are some telltale signs.

“There is no precise formula-it is not as easy as A plus B equals authentic bag. But what I think as someone who has had a lot of training in the field is there are certain kind of indicators. For example, we all know Hermes bags are made by hand, so we look for the stitching. You can really tell when a bag has been machine-made versus handmade,” Caitlin Donovan, Christie’s head of sales for handbags and accessories told American magazine Robb Report.

When asked about the checks that non-experts perform to ensure their handbags are authentic, Donovan said that one needs to buy goods from a trusted source. “There are also resources online where you can pay a small fee to have a bag authenticated, as well as obvious resources like myself and other specialists around the world. Then there are the brands themselves. If you buy a bag on the secondary market, you can usually take it to the brand to have a candid discussion about its authenticity.”

She further gave the readers some tips on the kind of vintage bags that one should invest in. Donovan said that a good vintage bag, which clients do not buy with the intention to re-sell, are a “really special kind of investment, so you very much want to make sure that you are investing in something that is valuable, made by hand, and from the acclaimed fashion house it is supposed to be.”

