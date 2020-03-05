e-paper
Fashion icon Jean-Paul Gaultier hands his scissors to Sacai's Abe

Fashion icon Jean-Paul Gaultier hands his scissors to Sacai’s Abe



fashion-and-trends Updated: Mar 05, 2020 12:53 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Paris
Designer Jean Paul Gaultier reacts at the end of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 collection show in Paris, France, January 22, 2020. Picture taken January 22, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Designer Jean Paul Gaultier reacts at the end of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 collection show in Paris, France, January 22, 2020. Picture taken January 22, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau(REUTERS)
         

Legendary French designer Jean-Paul Gaultier may have hung up his scissors, but his fashion house will live on under an ever-changing carousel of guest designers, he said Wednesday.

The flamboyant creator -- who bowed out last month after half a century at the top of the fashion tree with a musical spectacular in Paris -- said a guest designer will be given the keys to his haute couture studio every season.

“I have the pleasure to announce the new concept for my Haute Couture,” 67-year-old Gaultier tweeted.

“Each season, I will invite a designer to interpret the codes of the House and I am doubly pleased that Chitose Abe of Sacai will be the first one.”

The two were photographed together on the roof of Gaultier’s Paris headquarters in the famous blue overalls he and his collaborators wear.

Abe, 48, is one of the most admired Japanese designers, counting Vogue supremo Anna Wintour and the doyenne of fashion critics, Suzi Menkes, among her fans.

She was also one of the very rare rivals that the late Karl Lagerfeld showered praise upon, calling her “one of the most interesting designers working today.”

 

Abe’s genius is in her unique cut and in recutting and splicing clothing together, “creating a sum that is greater than its parts”.

She trained with Rei Kawakubo at Comme des Garcons in Tokyo and worked with Junya Watanabe before striking out on her own 20 years ago.

The Jean Paul Gaultier label shows a new collection twice a year during Paris haute couture week, the elite club that is regarded as the creme de la creme of fashion.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

