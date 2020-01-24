Fashion on wheels: Delhi now has a mobile walk-in closet that allows customers to ‘touch, see, and rent’

Millennials know the difference between indulging and wasting... they are the highest spenders today, but know what to and what not to shell out the bucks for. Keeping this in mind Stage3, one of India’s fashion-tech platforms is transforming millennial Indias closets by providing affordable access to on-trend, glamorous fashion.

Leveraging designers, celebrity stylists and data insights, it has launched ‘Stage3 on Wheels’, a Fashion Mobile. The vehicle will operate across popular spots in Delhi-NCR to provide an experience that sets the tone for the future of fashion - a dream walk-in closet that allows customers to ‘Touch, See, and Rent’ their preferred outfits! It’s ‘Fashion on the Go’, as the hop-on-hop-off bus is a one-stop solution to fashion requirements for all occasions, be it a party, wedding or any other social event.

In addition to its striking interiors, the bus includes a trial room where customers can preview their look and one-on-one styling sessions with Stage3’s expert in-house stylists. The bus can also be booked for private events - taking any bridesmaid’s/groomsmen party, dress-up party or farewell to the next level. Underlining Stage3’s mission to bridge the gap between aspiration and access by promoting the concept of a Conscious Closet, and features collections from both Stage3 and Alaya by Stage3.

The first is a more conscience-friendly option, letting consumers rent beautiful pieces for all occasions from a curated collection of top designer outfits and accessories at a fraction of their MRP. The second is for those who wish to keep some unique memories for their closet and lets them shop from the rails of ready-to-wear, stylish essentials co-developed by designers and celebrity stylists. Moreover, the inventory will be rotated from time to time to suit relevant occasions, ensuring that customers always have the best, on-trend fashion to choose from.

Starting from January 22, 2020, the bus will be parked in areas such as Khan Market, Greater Kailash and Gurgaon, from 11 am to 7 pm. Stage3 will also roll out a calendar with pit-stops for the month for its customers to follow. Additionally, via the Express Delivery service for the Delhi-NCR region, customers can have their outfit tailor-made and delivered to their doorstep within 24 hours, making it perfect for fashion emergencies - the all-too-familiar last-minute outfit crises!

