e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 09, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 09, 2019

Fendi unveils world’s first perfume-infused handbags

Named FendiFrenesia, the bags are made of special leather infused with a new fragrance created by perfumer Francis Kurkdjian.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Dec 09, 2019 14:07 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Washington D.C
Fendi unveils world’s first perfume-infused handbags.
Fendi unveils world’s first perfume-infused handbags.(Fendi/Instagram)
         

Italian luxury fashion house Fendi has introduced the world’s first fragrance-infused handbags.

Named FendiFrenesia, the bags are made of special leather infused with a new fragrance created by perfumer Francis Kurkdjian.

‘Leathery and musky’ is how the brand describes it and claims that the scent will stay for as long as four years. Each bag comes with a complimentary miniature bottle of FendiFrenesia, which can be used to refresh the bag’s scent and can be worn as a traditional perfume.

 

The range has three bright yellow and white baguettes (a stout, rectangular bag) in three sizes. The first is Fendi’s standard women’s baguette size and a men’s size, which is slightly bigger. The last is a cute ‘nano’ bag that can easily fit into one’s palm. All three sizes boast of the compact handbag style invented and coined by Fendi in the 1990s.

Each bag bears identical artwork by renowned Swiss photographer Christelle Boule. According to Fendi, these bags “show the fragrance once it has been dropped on to a coloured film paper, visually bringing the scent to life.”

 

 

Earlier this week, the collection made its exclusive debut at Fendi’s Miami Design District store. The miniature version is available on fendi.com for a whopping 630 USD. According to the Fendi site, the limited collection is available in stores until December 20.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
In Amit Shah’s push to citizenship bill, sharp attack on Congress over Partition
In Amit Shah’s push to citizenship bill, sharp attack on Congress over Partition
Karnataka bypoll results show how much country trusts BJP: PM Modi
Karnataka bypoll results show how much country trusts BJP: PM Modi
In 12/15 sweep in Karnataka bypoll, BJP also gets a seat it could never win
In 12/15 sweep in Karnataka bypoll, BJP also gets a seat it could never win
‘Will keep promise’: Yediyurappa on inducting ‘defectors’ into Karnataka Cabinet
‘Will keep promise’: Yediyurappa on inducting ‘defectors’ into Karnataka Cabinet
Bajaj Auto bets big with Husqvarna premium motorcycle brand in India
Bajaj Auto bets big with Husqvarna premium motorcycle brand in India
After ‘notebook’, Williams gives Kohli ‘keep shut’ send-off - Watch
After ‘notebook’, Williams gives Kohli ‘keep shut’ send-off - Watch
‘Won’t come out alive’: Delhi fire victim’s last call to pregnant wife
‘Won’t come out alive’: Delhi fire victim’s last call to pregnant wife
Explained | Citizenship Amendment Bill: The content, the controversy
Explained | Citizenship Amendment Bill: The content, the controversy
trending topics
HTLS 2019Wonder Woman 1984 trailerHyderabad Rape CaseKarnataka bypoll result LIVEDelhi FireVirat KohliDelhi fire victimDavid Warnerpower banks

don't miss

latest news

India News

Fashion and Trends