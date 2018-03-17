Gender no bar: Trans male model becomes new face for period campaign

A transgender male model has been announced as the face of a new campaign aiming to challenge the stigma around periods. In the ‘I’M ON’ campaign launched by period subscription service Pink Parcel, Kenny Jones, 23, can be seen alongside activists, fashion designers, and writers.

He is joined by high profile women in Pink Parcel’s campaign, including British fashion designer Olivia Rubin, style influencer and activist Natalie Lee, and journalists and podcast host Pandora Sykes and Dolly Alderton. Jones was 14 when he came out as trans and was 16 when he shaved his head and changed his name. Formerly known as christened Kelsey, he spoke about the suffering he went through when transitioning at a young age.

“During my transition, I did have to deal with experiencing periods each month and many of the negative stereotypes that can come along with it,” Jones told The Independent. He added, “I always found the fact that no one seemed to openly talk about periods quite difficult and made me want to hide mine even more. That’s why I wanted to be involved in the I’M ON campaign.”

Putting an emphasis on encouraging period-talk, Jones said, how starting a conversation is the first step to normalise periods in the society. He believes that trans men should feel more comfortable discussing periods with one another. Jones attended an all-girls school, where he refused to wear a skirt. He was sent to see a psychiatrist at the age of 11 but says he never understood what gender was as a child. At the age of 20, Jones started growing facial hair which helped him finally feel comfortable with his body.

