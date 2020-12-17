Happy birthday, John Abraham: Most memorable looks of the model turned Bollywood actor

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 16:47 IST

The winner of the ‘Sexiest Asian Man (2008)’ and ‘GQ’s Most Stylish Man Award (India)’, John Abraham turned 48 today. He displays no signs of slowing down and seems to be getting better with each passing year. His simmering hot looks, down-to-earth no nonsense demeanour and his love for superbikes make him standout as a Youth Icon.

Model, actor, producer, animal rights advocate and entrepreneur, John Abraham dons many hats. With his chiselled good looks and six pack abs, coupled with great acting acumen, he has carved a niche for himself in the Indian Cinema. The actor, who made his debut in 2003 release Jism has acted in more than 55 films and is known for his versatile performances.

John is a fitness freak and puts in long hours at the gym. His fitness regime has helped him carve out one of the most enviable fit bod in Bollywood. His jaw dropping looks and impeccable fashion sense have won him a huge fan following all over the world. He has recently been named PETA India’s Person of the Year for his unstinted support to the cause of animal rights.

Ever since he arrived in the Bollywood industry, he has his fans completely hooked and smitten with his macho and suave looks. Here are some of his best onscreen appearances:

1. Madras Cafe

The film delves boldly into a terrain not explored by Bollywood before. John plays the chief protagonist, Major Vikram Singh heading the RAWS covert operations in Sri Lanka. He convincingly plays the intelligence officer and pulls off some breathtaking stunts with ease. His looks and the action sequences in the movie earned him rave reviews at the box office.

2. Dhoom

The 2004 action-thriller film was the first film in the Dhoom franchise series. The plot centered around a motorbike gang committing robberies in Mumbai and the police officer who teams up with a motorbike dealer to stop them. John essayed the role of the villain in the film.

Sporting long locks, donning black leather jackets, showing off his rippling biceps with a swag and riding beastly superbikes, John’s portrayal of Kabir is unforgettable. He made the villain look stylish, unapologetically badass and cool. The climax scene where a smiling John is seen racing his bike towards a cliff and ultimate fall from the cliff leaving a trail of money will always be etched in our minds.

3. Dostana

The 2008 film in the romantic comedy genre shows John in a differently complete new avatar. The story revolves around two friends (John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan) who pretend to be gay to share an apartment with a girl (Priyanka Chopra). As the film progresses both the men fall in love with the same girl. The film dealt with the issue of homosexuality in a comic manner.

John does not shy away from pretending to be a homosexual and his comic bromance with Abhishek Bachchan will be talked about for a long time. One particular scene from the film where John with his enviable physique is standing by the beach with his lowered yellow shorts had the girls and his fans swooning and asking for more. This shot of John remains frozen in our memories forever.

5. Vicky Donor

As a producer of the film and appearing in an item number Rum & Whiskey, John wore a transparent black sleeveless shirt showing off his well sculpted body which was a visual treat for the viewers. The song had John foot-tapping gracefully to the item number. With its catchy lyrics and John’s charismatic moves, the track became a must play number at all celebratory events.

6. Satyameva Jayate 2

Satyameva Jayate 2 is a sequel to the 2018 film Satyameva Jayate. This upcoming film starring John Abraham is slated to release in May 2021. John plays the avenger who fights against corruption and misuse of power, He has given a sneak peek from the film on his social media handles.

The poster shows the actor with his enviable torso and carrying an axe. Sporting a handlebar moustache with an infuriated and indignant expression he looks ready to annihilate his foes with vengeance . His lean and mean physique is definitely giving fans fitness goals and they wait in anticipation and abated breath to watch their idol again.

Here’s wishing John Abraham another 48 years of swoon-worthy looks!

