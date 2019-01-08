Here’s how Bollywood’s boot brigade is putting their best foot forward

What’s winter without boots to spread warmth to your daily dose of fashion! Here are the styles that Bollywood divas such as Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone and Parineeti Chopra have been spotted wearing. Take your pick, and get inspired to wear them right.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. (Yogen Shah)

Be a headturner like actor Alia Bhatt in red knee- length boots that add a pop of colour to her denim-on-denim style. Also, did you notice the colour-blocking here?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. (Yogen Shah)

Take inspo from actor Deepika Padukone and pair your boots with a long skirt. Comfort and chic, all-in-one.

Parineeti Chopra. (Yogen Shah)

Actor Parineeti Chopra stuck to the basics. We don’t mind her black knee-length boots, but there’s a lesson here: A pair of denims instead of leather leggings will work wonders.

Kangana Ranaut. (Yogen Shah)

Ankle booties are what actor Kangana Ranaut opted for with her navy blue dress coat, here. It’s a sure way to dress up sharp!

Raveena Tandon. (Yogen Shah)

Here’s another pair of knee-length boots. The style is clearly a favourite, and a pair in black just like actor Raveena Tandon’s makes for a versatile pick.

Karishma Tanna. (Yogen Shah)

Add sass to your casual look with high-top lace-up boots à la actor Karishma Tanna. A cherry red pair will help you make an effortless statement.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more

First Published: Jan 08, 2019 15:59 IST